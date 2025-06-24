“Milking drake so bad”- Netizens react to preview of Kendrick Lamar’s verse in Clipse’s upcoming track ‘Chains & Whips’ 

Kendrick Lamar has a verse in Clipse's upcoming track "Chains & Whips," part of their new album Let God Sort Em Out, releasing on July 11. Clipse, the duo of Pusha T and Malice, is reuniting after a decade. They've already released a track called "So Be It," which is aimed at Travis Scott.
Now, ahead of the much-awaited album, a snippet from Chains & Whips has come out. The one-minute snippet features Clipse along with a verse from Kendrick Lamar.
Fans online have reacted to this, as one X user wrote:
"Bro is milking drake so bad, like bro we know drake made you but still."
"Love Kendrick, but imagine leaving your label for that verse??" another wrote.
"Kthot just like dababy, always sound the same, same flow, everything," another commented.
Many fans were also pleased with Kendrick Lamar's verse, as one quoted lines from the snippet and wrote:
"“N****s want the tea on me? Well here’s the ginger root..” Yea, this ni**a snapped!"
"Iran, just let me make it to July 11. Thank you. -A peaceful motherf**ker that just want to hear Push, Malice and Kendrick rap," another user urged.
"THIS IS HOW A KING RAPS! This is the first time I've heard an artist since BIGGIE rap like thay are the King. BRILLIANT!" another wrote.
The song and the entire album, Let God Sort Em Out, are produced by Pharrell.
Also Read: “Still put it on his album”- Netizens react to DJ Akademiks claiming Travis Scott didn’t intentionally hide Drake’s diss on Meltdown from Pusha T
Kendrick Lamar's verse reportedly played a part in Clipse's exit from Def Jam
As per Hot New Hip Hop, Clipse were ready with their album Let God Sort Em Out as early as last year. However, it was also the time when the Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef was at its peak. Clipse had already added Kendrick's verse in Chains & Whips and were unwilling to censor or remove it.
In an interview with GQ, published on June 2, Pusha T spoke about how UMG and Def Jam parted ways with Clipse because of Kendrick's beef with Drake.
“They wanted me to ask Kendrick to censor his verse, which of course I was never doing," he said. "And then they wanted me to take the record off. And so, after a month of not doing it, Steve Gawley, the lawyer over there, was like, ‘We'll just drop the Clipse.’ But that can't work because I'm still there [solo]. But [if] you let us all go….”
“It felt good to even see how other labels were buying for the project,” Push added.
Clipse was eventually taken up by Roc Nation, with their album now set to release on July 11.
In the GQ interview, Pusha T also spoke about Drake and his lawsuit against UMG for alleged defamation following Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2025. He said that it "cheapens the art" and added that he doesn't rate Drizzy anymore.
Also Read: “Without her, Kendrick wouldn’t even be doing stadiums”- Netizens react as SZA reveals worry about fans attending 'Grand National Tour' only for K-Dot