“Still put it on his album”- Netizens react to DJ Akademiks claiming Travis Scott didn’t intentionally hide Drake’s diss on Meltdown from Pusha T

DJ Akademiks has claimed that Travis Scott didn't intentionally hide Drake's diss about Pusha T and Pharrell Williams. This comes after Pusha T's diss towards Scott in Clipse's new song, So Be It.

Pusha T and Malice, aka Clipse, have collaborated again after 15 years. They released So Be It, which is part of their new album, on Tuesday, June 17. In the final verse of the song, Pusha is belting out lyrics that appear to be digs at Travis Scott.

In an interview with GQ, published on June 17, he also clarified the reason for it, claiming it has to do with Scott's 2023 song Meltdown. In it, Drake takes a dig at both Pusha and Pharrell Williams, but when Scott played the song for them before, it didn't have that diss.

DJ Akademiks has now claimed on his livestream on June 17 that Drake hadn't recorded his part by then. He said (via Hot New Hip Hop):

“They say you must be trying to sell an album. You're dissing Travis for no reason… Whenever [Meltdown] got played for you, Drake did not record on that song at that point."

Regardless, fans online have reacted to this incident, as one X user wrote:

"He still put it on his album."

"This still doesn’t make this any better lol. If he played the album for push and Pharrell a week before he put disses on there about them that’s still a b**chmade snake move and there’s no dressing that up," another user explained.

"even if this is true, Travis is still a snake for allowing that verse on his album," another user wrote.

While a majority of the fans supported Clipse and Pharrell Williams, some came out in support of Travis Scott as well, as one user tweeted:

"Pusha and Kendrick both have to diss people anytime they have an album coming out. We wouldn't be listening without the drama let's be real."

"Tbf that still wasn't pusha t point. But yes Pusha t was incorrect on both travis scott points. Travis was hyping Future to play Like that prior to KDOT sending his feature and Travis got the drake meltdown verse like 3 days before the album drop if I remember correctly," another wrote.

"Drake done record his verse for sicko mode hours before drop of astroworld too," another wrote.

Travis Scott released Meltdown in August 2023 as part of his album, Utopia.

Pusha T on why he dissed Travis Scott in new song, So Be It

Pharrell and Pusha T2022 Something In The Water Music Festival (Image Source: Getty)

In an interview with GQ, Pusha T, whose real name is Terrence LeVarr Thornton, explained the diss against Travis Scott. He felt that the rapper wasn't right in adding Drake's verse, which dissed Pusha and Pharrell, in Meltdown.

Pharrell had, notably, collaborated with Travis on production and vocals on other songs in Utopia. Hence, Pusha said that he didn't feel it was right. This is especially after Travis had played the song without Drake's verse for both of them before releasing it.

Pusha also said that Travis has done this before as well, where Drake dissed Kanye West on Sicko Mode.

