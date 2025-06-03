“Kind of cheapens the art”- Pusha T reveals thoughts about Drake’s UMG lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss

Rapper Pusha T spoke to GQ about his thoughts on Drake's lawsuit against Universal Musli Group over Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us. He told the publication that he didn't rate the Canadian rapper anymore after he filed the lawsuit in January 2025.

Drake filed a defamation lawsuit against UMG referring to Not Like Us, stressing some words in the song, like "certified p*dophile," claiming it was false and defamatory.

In his interview with GQ, which was published on June 2, 2025, Pusha T said that UMG wanted him to ask Kendrick to "censor his verse." He added that he was "never doing" that, noting that they wanted him to take the record off as well, which he didn't do for a month. The rapper noted that after a month, UMG's lawyer, Steve Gawley, said that they would "just drop the Clipse."

Pusha T also explained to the publication why he believed Drake was "adamant to have a lawsuit." He claimed that the Canadian rapper knew "all the things that they did to suppress everything" happening around Adidon, along with "the things that were happening back then" surrounding the verses and records.

"I don’t rate him no more. The suing thing is bigger than some rap sh–. I just don’t rate you. Damn, it’s like it just kind of cheapens the art of it once we gotta have real questions about suing and litigation. Like, what? For this?” Pusha T added.

The Canadian rapper amended his lawsuit in April 2025. He claimed that UMG and Kendrick used the Grammys and the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show to defame him further.

UMG moves to dismiss Drake's lawsuit against them and Kendrick Lamar

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles (Image Source: Getty)

Universal Music Group (UMG) filed a motion on May 7, 2025, to dismiss the rapper's lawsuit against them. As per VIBE, they labeled his claim "astonishing" and slammed his suit in their motion.

The organization also claimed that the One Dance singer only took them to court because he lost in his beef against Kendrick Lamar.

“Drake’s new allegations are astonishing. The focus of Drake’s new claims — that ‘the largest audience for a Super Bowl halftime show ever’ did not hear Lamar call Drake or his crew p*dophiles — betrays this case for what it is: Drake’s attack on the commercial and creative success of the rap artist who defeated him, rather than the content of Lamar’s lyrics,” the motion read (via VIBE).

The Canadian rapper had insisted in his lawsuit that Kendrick remove the word "p*dophile" from his performance at the Super Bowl 2025. He claimed this shows that even he understands it is defamatory and hence, the song should be stopped. He stated that the "Super Bowl halftime show [was] orchestrated to assassinate the character of another artist.”

UMG, however, has refuted these claims in its motion to dismiss the suit. They also point out that the rapper has written and sung numerous songs with provocative lyrics for other artists. They also pointed out that he started this beef against Kendrick Lamar as well.

Kendrick's Not Like Us won five Grammy awards this year, including Song of the Year. The rapper then performed it at his Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 9, 2025.

