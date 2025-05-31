What happened between Kanye West and Pusha T? Ye reveals he misses the rapper’s friendship after being mentioned in the new ‘Clipse’ song

Kanye West has publicly expressed that he misses his friendship with rapper Pusha T following the release of the latter's band Clipse’s new single, Ace Trumpets. With the track celebrating Clipse’s return after 16 years, discussions about the tensions between the two have resurfaced.

On May 30, 2025, Ye shared his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter) about Pusha T, following Yeezy's reference in a new song by Clipse.

“I miss me and Pusha’s friendship."

West’s words came at a time when Clipse is set to release their comeback album on July 11, 2025. Pharrell Williams is the sole producer of the project. In Ace Trumpets, Pusha T raps:

“Sold ecstasy and disappeared, I am Whodini/ Look at them, him and him, still waitin’ on Yeezy/ I hope you got your squeegees/ At your interviews, I just ki-ki.”

The release of Ace Trumpets and West's subsequent comments have sparked speculation about a possible reconciliation between the two. Notably, the artists had a fallout following Pusha's resignation from his presidential position at G.O.O.D. Music. This came after Kanye's antisemitic remarks.

Though Pusha has not commented on West’s tweet, fans can look forward to whether the two will work together again in future collaborations.

A timeline of Kanye West and Pusha T’s fractured bond

Their relationship began to develop in the early 2010s, shortly after Pusha T signed to Kanye’s G.O.O.D. Music label.

Under Kanye’s guidance, Pusha T released several projects such as My Name Is My Name (2013), King Push – Darkest Before Dawn: The Prelude (2015), and Daytona (2018). Notably, the 2018 album was partly written and produced by Kanye.

These artists collaborated in more ways than just making music. In 2015, Kanye handed over leadership of G.O.O.D. Music to Pusha T, making him responsible for its artists and music. However, in 2022, their relationship began to fall apart.

Kanye faced heavy criticism after making antisemitic remarks and aligning himself with far-right ideologies, which led to widespread backlash and a severing of ties with major brands and collaborators. Because of this, Pusha T left his position of leadership in G.O.O.D. Music and ended his professional ties with West.

In an interview with XXL in December 2022, the rapper made it clear that he was deeply uncomfortable with Kanye’s statement on Alex Jones' show, which caused a lot of controversy. He stated:

"It’s beyond that, and it’s nothing to tap dance around. It’s wrong. Period."

He also described it as yet another instance where the two disagreed on fundamental values, something that had reportedly happened before but never to this extent. Despite the fallout, he never discredited Kanye’s musical talent or the impact of their shared history. He maintained a respectful tone, focusing on their creative legacy while distancing himself from West’s actions.

He recalled that their friendship was still distant during that period, because West was not talking to him at the time.

"If you ain’t with it, you ain’t down. And I ain’t with it. I’m not budging on that," he said.

Now, in 2025, following the release of Clipse’s comeback track Ace Trumpets, Kanye publicly expressed that he misses their friendship.

