Kanye West fans are seen chanting his banned song outside a Buffalo Wild Wings in Hollywood

According to a video posted by FearBuck on X on May 23, 2025, Kanye West's fans were seen chanting his banned song, Heil H*tler, outside a Buffalo Wild Wings in Hollywood. The clip of Ye's fans singing the track has garnered over 1.7 million views since it was posted.

Ye released the track named after H*tler on May 8, 2025, which also marked the 80th anniversary of the defeat of N*zi Germany in World War II. Additionally, the song's music video featured multiple Black men sporting animal masks and pelts.

These men were seen standing in a formation and chanting the title of the track as Ye rapped about being misunderstood and addressed his custody battle with ex-partner Kim Kardashian.

In the track, Ye rapped about "these people" taking his kids from him and freezing his bank accounts, adding that he had a lot of anger pent up in him but didn't have a way to unleash the same. In one line Kanye rapped, "So I became a N*zi—yeah, b*tch, I'm the villain."

The rapper used the phrase "Heil H*tler" multiple times in the track. The song also ended with a clip of H*tler's speech from 1935.

Kanye West's Heil H*tler track acquires traction on X despite removal from most streaming platforms

Shortly after its release, Kanye West's Heil H*tler came under a lot of scrutiny and was removed by Apple Music, SoundCloud, as well as Spotify. As per Billboard's May 8, 2025, report, Ye took to X and wrote in a now-deleted tweet:

"Heil H*tler by Ye has been banned by all digital streaming platforms. While Rednecks by Randy Newman remains streamable They’re literally keeping the ni**as down."

For those unversed, Rednecks is a satirical track from Newman's 1974 album called Good Old Boys wherein the artist portrayed his take on the American South. In order to showcase the mindset of the American South, Randy Newman used the N-word in the track, which made the track controversial at the time.

According to NBC News' May 10, 2025, report, a spokesperson from Reddit mentioned that the platform would also be removing posts celebrating Kanye's song and uploads of the same.

"Hate and antisemitism have absolutely no place on Reddit. We have strict rules against hateful content, including antisemitic content. Our internal safety teams proactively enforce these policies across the platform through automated tooling and human review. In line with our sitewide rules, we are removing the song and any celebration of its message," the spokesperson commented.

Additionally, a YouTube spokesperson stated that Kanye West's content concerning the song was removed and that the platform would "continue to take down reuploads." The spokesperson also mentioned that accounts associated with Kanye West weren't eligible for monetization.

NBC also mentioned reuploads of Kanye's track on TikTok posted with "#hh," despite social media platforms like TikTok and X having hate speech and conduct policies. Moreover, the banned track has amassed over 10 million views since Kanye West uploaded it on X on May 8, 2025.

The rapper also shared a video of influencer Andrew Tate playing the song in his car, and that video garnered more than 3 million views.

In addition to the latest release, Kanye West sparked outrage on X with a string of antisemitic tweets in February 2025. During his now-deleted antisemitic tweet rant, the rapper refused to apologize for his comments.

