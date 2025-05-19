"Sounds like an excuse for poor ticket sales" — Internet reacts to Kanye West's album listening party in South Korea being officially canceled

Concert organizer Coupang Play canceled Kanye West's first solo concert in South Korea on May 19, 2025, via a press release. The concert, originally scheduled for May 31, 2025, was intended as a listening party for his recent project BULLY. However, it was canceled due to "recent controversies surrounding artist Kanye."

The concert organizer also announced that they would be suspending the sales of Yeezy brand MD products starting at 1 pm on May 19, 2025. Coupang Play will refund ticket amounts for Ye's South Korea concert and has requested that fans show understanding.

The concert cancellation comes shortly after Kanye West released a track called H*il H*tler from his upcoming album Cuck. The song was released on May 8, 2025, marking the anniversary of World War II's official end in 1945.

Netizens quickly took to X to express their opinions on the cancellation of Ye's album listening party in South Korea, where an X user took a dig at the situation, tweeting:

"Sounds like an excuse for poor ticket sales"

"oh now it’s because of “recent controversies,”" an X user commented.

"What is the recent controversy? The controversy has been the same for years. Who booked that s*it to begin with lol," another X user mentioned.

"Dude thought if he left US he wasn't going to be canceled lmao," an internet user stated.

"What are you even supposed to do in this situation. It's likely he'll never be able to book a venue again," another internet user said.

On the other hand, fans of the rapper expressed dismay over the cancellation of his album listening party in South Korea.

"Really wanted the show to happen," an X user tweeted.

"Not surprised at all, such a shame man I really wanted to see what Ye had prepared for BULLY and the visuals. ITS SO OVER TAKE ME BACK TO 2021 😭," a netizen expressed.

"Ye’s Korea listening party cancellation is a huge loss controversy can’t stop his genius 🎤, " another netizen remarked.

Kanye West's H*il H*tler removed from leading content and streaming platforms

The music video for Kanye West's latest track, H*il H*tler, was released on May 8, 2025, featuring multiple Black men wearing masks and animal pelts, standing in a block formation. The men in the background chant the song's title as Kanye West raps about his custody battle with ex-wife Kim Kardashian and feeling misunderstood. Additionally, the song includes an audio snippet of Hitler's speech.

According to a report by The Hindu dated May 19, 2025, the track garnered nearly 10 million views on May 17, 2025. However, it was taken down from the platform, and a YouTube spokesperson told NBC News:

"We removed the content and will continue to take down reuploads."

Reddit followed the same and told NBC that it would remove any versions of Ye's H*il H*tler, emphasizing that "Hate and anti-Semitism have absolutely no place" on the platform. The track has also been removed from Apple Music and Spotify.

According to a report by Business Standard dated May 19, 2025, Kanye West's Hitler-centric track has been stacking up views on X despite being removed from other prominent platforms. Kanye West posted the song's video on X on May 15, 2025, and it had more than 6.5 million views the next day, followed by 10 million views on May 17, 2025.

Ye's Heil Hitler has been re-posted and shared by more than 12000 X users, including some right-wing influencers. Additionally, influencer Andrew Tate's video featuring him listening to the track in his car was re-posted by Kanye, and it amassed more than 3 million views.

