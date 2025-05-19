"It proves everything I’m saying" — Kanye West reacts to his album reportedly getting leaked, denies the track "Uncle" is about Bianca Censori

Rapper Kanye West is in the headlines yet again after his upcoming album, WW3, leaked on Discord on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Later, the album circulated across YouTube. According to reports by HotNewHipHop, the leak revealed that the album included some interesting titles like Diddy Free, Uncle, Dirty Magazines, and Free My Kids.

Meanwhile, one particular song titled Uncle has garnered special attention from netizens. Many netizens apparently suggested that this track was about Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori.

Kanye took to X on May 19 and shared a couple of tweets. In one of the tweets, he claimed that Uncle was not a part of CUCK. He also clarified that the track had nothing to do with his wife, Bianca. In the first tweet, Ye wrote:

"UNCLE is not on CUCK and is not about my wife."

In a follow-up tweet, posted minutes later, Kanye wrote that the individual who leaked the series of songs claimed it was CUCK. Kanye additionally wrote:

"Somebody got a drive and threw it on YouTube and said this is CUCK. What I love about getting blocked on DSPs and having songs leaked and shows cancelled is… It proves everything I’m saying and why I’m saying."

According to reports by The Express Tribune, Uncle is based on the story of a woman who is a victim of abuse and later gets involved in s*x work. Ye, however, denied any link between the track and his wife.

After the apparently unauthorized leak, the individual(s) behind it claimed that the proceeds from it would be forwarded to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum as donations.

Kanye West's upcoming listening party in South Korea got canceled "due to recent controversies"

Shortly after the alleged leak of WW3 on Sunday, Kanye West reportedly witnessed the cancellation of his upcoming listening party in South Korea on May 31. According to reports by The Independent, a track titled Heil H*tler was dropped on streaming platforms which eventually sparked controversy.

While the track reportedly was removed from platforms like SoundCloud and Spotify, it gained massive traction on X.

On Monday, South Korean e-commerce company Coupang and ticket outlet Interpark announced that the event was canceled due to the controversies surrounding Kanye West. They, however, did not elaborate on the controversies that they cited. According to Korea JoongAng Daily, sales of Yeezy merchandise was scheduled to be suspended from May 19, 1 pm local time.

A statement has reportedly been issued, which reads:

"Due to recent controversies surrounding artist Kanye, the 'YE concert in South Korea' scheduled for 31 May has regrettably been cancelled. Sales of Yeezy brand MD products will also be suspended starting at 1pm on 19 May."

They additionally stated that they would soon provide information on refunds for the now-canceled show of Kanye West.

In April, Kanye West admitted that rapper Dave Blunts was the ghostwriter of his upcoming album CUCK. Dave, too, corroborated the same by claiming that he wrote the entire album. As of now, no additional information or updates have been found in connection with the alleged album leak.

