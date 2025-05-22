"No one asked for this" — Internet reacts to Kanye West and NBA YoungBoy's collab song "Alive"

On Wednesday, May 21, Kanye West paired up with NBA YoungBoy and shared a new track titled Alive, on Instagram. According to Billboard, while the song was dropped on the social media platform, it is yet to make it to streaming platforms. In the caption of the post, Kanye wrote:

Ad

"ALIVE YE X NBA YoungBoy YZY SZN 10."

Ye further sampled DJ Swamp Izzo’s version of Alive, according to reports by Billboard.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The track by NBA YoungBoy and Ye has already been getting massive attention online. On Instagram, Kanye's post garnered more than 960K likes since it was uploaded.

The clip even got circulated on other social media platforms such as X.

Here are some popular responses found on the platform in connection to the recently released track.

While some claimed that they were shocked with the sudden release, others judge the music by Kanye West. One user (@ByDobson) tweeted:

Ad

"No one asked for this."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another user wrote on X:

"This music sucks and I didn't even hear it."

"We not listening to ts," added a tweet.

"Low vibrational.. yall really likin this? Its a hard listen for me ngl," said a netizen.

Meanwhile, a lot of users complimented the track. One user commented:

"Bro that bass is so futuristic I f*cking love this emphasis on the low end."

Ad

"This is so good," wrote another one.

"This 🔥 need YB on more of this typa beat. Tired of the emo pain beats," read a tweet.

NBA YoungBoy had previously extended support to Kanye West and expressed his admiration for Ye

While NBA YoungBoy and Ye recently collaborated for the new music, the former had previously dropped a track supporting Kanye.

Ad

In 2022, he released This Not a Song, "This For My Supporters" and reportedly encouraged Kanye West to "hold your ground." In 2023, YoungBoy previewed a track that sampled Ye's 2010 hit Power.

In the latest track, Kanye rapped:

"This that n—a been stealin’ the swag, they know damn well they ain’t invent/ This that n—s ain’t rich, they broke, want a blessing and they ain’t even repent."

Ad

Meanwhile, in the same track, YoungBoy rapped:

"I’ll put the b—h on and blick ’em, them youngins gon’ load up and get ’em, they catch em and stretch ’em/ .223, it ain’t missin’ a beat, we gon’ pray up to Heaven and step in eleven."

Expand Tweet

Ad

In separate news, Kanye West's upcoming concert in South Korea has reportedly been cancelled amid the release of his track titled Heil Hitler.

The listening party that was scheduled for late May, was canceled by South Korean e-commerce company Coupang. The company cited "recent controversies involving the artist" as the reasoning behind the decision.

The company, however, did not elaborate on the type of controversies surrounding the rapper.

According to The Economic Times, the controversial track released on May 8, 2025, has been banned from multiple streaming platforms like YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music.

Ad

According to NBC News, a YouTube spokesperson said:

"We removed the content and will continue to take down reuploads."

As for the latest track by Kanye West, it is unclear as to whether the song will make it to streaming platforms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More