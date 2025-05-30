Clipse makes comeback with new album 'Let God Sort Em Out' in collaboration with Pharrell Williams

Pusha T and Malice's duo, Clipse, is set to return with a new album, Let God Sort Em Out. It will be produced by Pharrell Williams and see the duo return together for the first time since 2009.

Ad

Brothers Gene Elliott Thornton Jr. (Malice) and Terrence LeVarr Thornton (Pusha T) formed Clipse in 1999, debuting with Exclusive Audio Footage, produced by Pharrell Williams and The Neptunes. They went on to release three more albums: Lord Willin’, Hell Hath No Fury, and Til the Casket Drops.

After a long break, Clipse is back with a new album, Let God Sort Em Out. The first single, “Ace Trumpets,” drops on May 30, and the full album releases on July 11.

Ad

Trending

Also Read: What is Drake’s beef with Pharrell Williams? Relationship and history explored

More about Clipse and their return to action

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Show (Image Source: Getty)

Pusha T and Malice collaborated on four albums between 1999 and 2009 but then parted ways to focus on solo endeavors.

Ad

Pusha T has released four studio albums since then - My Name Is My Name (2013), King Push - Darkest Before Dawn: The Prelude (2015), Daytona (2018), and It's Almost Dry (2022). Meanwhile, Malice released two studio albums - Hear Ye Him (2013) and Let The Dead Bury The Dead (2017).

In an interview with The Rolling Stone, published on September 4, 2024, the brothers spoke about looking to collaborate again for a long time. They finally found themselves exchanging verses and lyrics in 2023, which led to the creation of their new album.

Ad

Malice stated in that interview,

“There’s so many nuances in this album and in the verses."

Apart from this new album, the Thornton brothers did work together in 2019 when they were writers on Kanye West's Jesus Is King album. However, they didn't enjoy it as they felt there were too many voices in the mix. Pusha T explained,

“It’s a lot of different influences out there. You’re trying to write from a perspective of where you think he’s at. You keep it as cool as you think is possible, and think you’re getting the point across proper.” Then, he says, Kanye would “come through, nix it.”

Ad

Meanwhile, Clipse has been working with Pharrell Williams and other sound engineers for over a year on this new album.

Also Read: "You need Ye to style you for this sh*t" — Akademiks calls out Pusha T's 2025 Met Gala look

Pusha T asserts that it's another new beginning for Clipse

NYC's HOT 97 FM Radio Celebrates Summer Jam X - Backstage (Image Source: Getty)

While they are returning for the first time since 2009, Let God Sort Em Out isn't a one-off album for Clipse. Both brothers have asserted that this is just another beginning, and they will work on more projects together.

Ad

In the aforementioned interview with The Rolling Stone, Pusha T said that Pharrell Williams keeps pushing them as well. He said,

“Pharrell says, ‘We gonna keep going!’ Pharrell calls with that energy every morning, bro. ‘I was listening to the album in the truck last night. I’m going to try some new shit tomorrow.’ I’m like, ‘Come on, bro. Get the mix done with this one.’”

Ad

The brothers have collaborated recently, with Malice helping Pusha T out with some verses on his latest songs and albums. However, the duo will now be back as Clipse once again.

Also Read: "Same flow, same drug dealer bars" — Netizens react to snippet of Pusha T's "Mike Tyson Blow To The Face" produced by Pharrell

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More