"Same flow, same drug dealer bars" — Netizens react to snippet of Pusha T's "Mike Tyson Blow To The Face" produced by Pharrell

Pusha T recently previewed a snippet of a new song titled Mike Tyson Blow To The Face, reportedly produced by Pharrell, leaving fans wondering if the track is part of the upcoming Clipse album.

For context, Clipse is the name of Pusha's hip-hop group with his brother, No Malice. The duo recently teased a new album set for release in 2025, marking their first project in over 15 years. The one-and-a-half-minute snippet, which surfaced on social media, featured Pusha T rapping:

"No confessions, questions, we contesting / Fireworks will send a message, iridescent / Slow them down like Robitussin if you rush in / At yo door when we address 'em / We gon bless 'em / Tried to bring'em, shoulda left 'em / Learn my lesson / Poker faces kee p'em guessin / No expression, ice dressing on my chest / Leave impression."

While netizens speculated whether the song was a preview for the new Clipse album, rumored to be titled Let God Sort Em Out, Pusha T has yet to confirm it. However, the snippet has already garnered a strong reaction from fans online, with one user posting:

"Same flow, same drug dealer bars."

Many seemingly agreed with this sentiment. Here are some of their reactions:

"All this dude rap about is drugs," one user posted.

"Push shouldn’t have turned his back on ye now he’s stuck with being irrelevant again," another person added.

"Man get this fake a** Biggie flow outta here broski!" someone else exclaimed.

"Sorry Pusha T, but this ain't it. Plus the coke bars at age 40+ don't do it for me anymore," another user wrote.

However, others praised the snippet, claiming that real hip-hop was back:

"We bringing real Hip-Hop back in 2025 all that other water down s**t is going out the window," one person tweeted.

"That flow crazzzzzzzzzy WHAT," another person added.

"Push js entered my top 5 w/this," someone else commented.

"Pharrell knows exactly what king push wants. production goes crazy," another user posted.

"People are gonna witness greatness" — Pusha T about the upcoming Clipse album

In an interview at the Miami Art Week in December 2024, Pusha T promised fans that the new Clipse album is on the way, mentioning that the project is complete. He also stated that the LP, speculated to be titled Let God Sort Em Out, will showcase how hip-hop matures.

“It’s been 15 years since we dropped an album. We’ve been at it since ’98/’99 but I think people are gonna witness greatness […] You will get to see how street hip-hop matures. This is a chemistry, this is a brotherhood. And when I say that, I mean Pharrell as well. He produced it from top to bottom."

According to HipHop DX, Clipse has reportedly signed with Def Jam to release their new album, produced by Pharrell and rumored to feature contributions from John Legend and Nas. In June 2024, Clipse revealed their single Birds Don't Sing during Louis Vuitton's 2025 show in Paris.

Let God Sort Em Out will follow Clipse's last album, Til the Casket Drops, released in 2009. In a September 2022 interview with Elliott Wilson for Tidal, Pusha T revealed that he "hates" Til the Casket Drops—

"I hate it. I hate it. And when a song comes on, like 'I’m Good,' man, this was a little bit of a bop. Hate it. Soon as I find myself bopping a little bit too much — ah, damn. And there’s another thing. Bro, Malice is telling you the whole time, he’s leaving. You hear it the whole way through the album."

Following Til the Casket Drop, Pusha T and No Malice announced their decision to part ways to focus on their solo careers. In the Tidal interview, Pusha T explained that No Malice came to see him after one of his shows with his memoir, Wretched, Pitiful, Poor, Blind & Naked, telling Pusha, "You should just go solo because I don’t want to do this.'"

Clipse has yet to announce a release date for Let God Sort Em Out at the time of this article.

