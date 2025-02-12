"Drake owns both" — Internet reacts to Pusha T congratulating Kendrick Lamar for reportedly breaking the Super Bowl record

Rapper Pusha T congratulated Kendrick Lamar for reportedly breaking the record for the most-watched Super Bowl Halftime Show ever. Taking to his Instagram Story on February 11, the Hell Hath No Fury artist reposted Roc Nation’s joint post with NFL and Apple Music, showing K-Dot on the Super Bowl stage surrounded by backup dancers, with the words, “133.5M halftime show viewers” written on it.

“Mission Accomplished… congrats,” Pusha T wrote on his Story.

Meanwhile, Roc Nation’s post was captioned, “We’ve broken the record again! The most watched Apple Music Halftime show EVER, with 133.5 Million viewers.”

The image also had the words, “up +3% versus last year.” Since Pusha T’s congratulatory message for Kendrick Lamar went viral, netizens have been having diverse reactions to it.

For instance, X user @10slay3r commented on @NFR_Podcast’s post about the same, writing:

“Drake owns both,” alluding to the Canadian rapper seemingly being a bigger star than both K-Dot and Pusha.

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the platform.

“The 2 Drake haters,” an X user wrote.

“Now thank Drake,” another person said.

“Drake watched it on multiple platforms,” a netizen joked.

Others continued to weigh in. While some wished for a collaboration between Kendrick and Pusha T, one user claimed that the former also took a few digs at Pusha during his performance.

“When will we get this collab?” a fan asked.

“I wish they did a collab album,” another fan wrote.

“His dumb a*s still don’t realize Kendrick took shots at him during the whole thing,” an X user commented.

“A lie told a million times is still a lie! #duppy,” one netizen wrote, alluding to the reports regarding the viewership being false.

Pusha T has previously sided with Kendrick over the latter’s 2024 rap battle with Drake. In December last year, Pusha appeared at an event called Saint Sessions Live and told journalist Ari Melber that he believes K-Dot “1000 percent” won the beef over Drizzy. As reported by HotNewHipHop on December 7, 2024, the Clipse member shared:

“Kendrick is a lyricist that talks to your soul… The truth really hurts. The truth cuts deep. I think Kendrick was really talking to [Drake’s] soul… That would cause you to tap out. That’ll cause you to sue,” seemingly referring to Drake suing Universal Music Group over Lamar’s 'Not Like Us.'

Notably, Pusha T himself had a feud with Drake in 2011, which escalated in 2018.

All you need to know about Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance

Kendrick Lamar headlined the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Sunday night, February 9. During his set, K-Dot brought out a few of his associates, including Samuel L. Jackson, who appeared as Uncle Sam. Meanwhile, SZA also made a guest appearance and joined the Compton rapper for their duets of Luther and All the Stars.

Furthermore, former tennis star Serena Williams also took to the stage and danced/crip-walked during Kendrick’s performance of his Drake diss track, Not Like Us. Williams reportedly once dated the Canadian artist, who later feuded with her husband.

Meanwhile, before playing Not Like Us, the Pulitzer Prize winner teased it in the middle of a medley. Kendrick Lamar addressed four of his backup dancers as “Ladies," who replied, “Yes, Dot.”

“I wanna make a move. I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue,” Kendrick followed up, seemingly as a dig at Drake’s lawsuit against UMG for 'Not Like Us.'

When the dancers, dressed in an American theme of red, white, and blue, asked him what song he was talking about, a beat of Not Like Us began playing in the background. Hearing this, Kendrick Lamar responded:

“Yeah, that song... Ahh maybe I think about... You know what, I'll slow it down...”

Some of the other tracks delivered by Kendrick Lamar during his Super Bowl performance included Squabble Up, Humble, DNA, Euphoria, Peekaboo, and Man at the Garden, among others. After ending his set with TV Off, all the lights in the venue turned off, with only the stage lit with the words, “Game Over,” seemingly as a nod to his alleged victory in the rap battle against Drake.

Kendrick Lamar’s business partner and associate Dave Free said in a February 10 interview with The Wall Street Journal that K-Dot’s Super Bowl concert had a “cinematic” and “theatrical” aspect to it, which was inspired by Beyoncé, Prince, and Michael Jackson, and the “feel” of “Black America.”

