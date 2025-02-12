"Bro playing chess" — Internet reacts as Drake posts photo with Serena Williams' ex-agent after she made a cameo at Kendrick Lamar's Halftime show

Following Serena Williams’ surprise cameo at Kendrick Lamar’s 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show earlier this week, Drake took to social media to pose alongside the tennis icon’s former agent, Jill Smoller.

Drizzy was rumored to have dated the athlete back in 2011, with her now seemingly supporting K. Dot amidst his and Drizzy’s rap battle. Netizens have since taken to X to react to Drake’s latest social media post.

On Tuesday, February 11, Champagne Papi took to his @plottttwistttttt finsta account to share an old photo of him holding Smoller close. Smoller was a longtime agent of Williams, who retired from tennis back in 2022. The status of their friendship now remains unclear.

FoSerena Williams C-walked to Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us Drake-diss track at the Halftime Show. She made a surprise appearance with fans speculating that the same was aimed at Drizzy, who got into a rap battle with K. Dot last summer.

Netizens have since taken to X to react to Drizzy’s social media activities, with comments online reading:

Several others were amused by Drizzy’s social media post.

“He doing everything but mentioning Kendrick again,” an X user said.

“He’s not very good at comebacks,” an internet user said.

“Bro is hurt fr,” another netizen said.

Jill Smoller boasts other clients like Allyson Felix, Sabrina Ionescu and Sydney McLaughlin, among others. She has also worked closely with the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. Meanwhile, other reactions read:

“The self proclaimed petty king at it again,” an X user said.

“This n**ga dissing everybody but Kendrick now,” a netizen said.

Serena Williams was one of the other guests who performed alongside Kendrick Lamar at the Halftime Show. Other stars who took the stage were Samuel L. Jackson, SZA and DJ Mustard. Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

“No wonder he got dumped. N**ga so petty. Lmfao,” an X user said.

“Trying to put himself above while stooping lower or even entertaining it makes him look so bad,” a netizen said.

Drake seemingly hints at exes at a Melbourne show prior to Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime performance

According to TMZ, hours before the Super Bowl Halftime Show where Kendrick Lamar performed, Drake took stage in Melbourne in the midst of his Anita Max Wyn Tour and dedicated his song You Broke My Heart to fans hurt by their ex-partners. He reportedly said on-stage:

“If you ever, in your life, gave your time, gave your energy, gave your money, gave your heart, gave your soul, gave everything that you’ve ever had to somebody and they f**king played with you and wasted your time… I want you to turn up to this song. This is for all your exes that ever thought that they could play you in their f**king life.”

Although Drizzy shared the same sentiments before Serena Williams’ appearance at the Halftime Show, many spread disinformation of him taking shots at Williams after she performed on the Halftime Show stage. X’s Community Notes later clarified that Drake shared the aforementioned message prior to her performance.

Serena Williams and Drizzy began dating back in 2011, with the 6 God often attending her tennis matches at the time. In 2015, they were reportedly seen cozying up to each other and sharing a kiss. Drake also hinted at his relationship with Williams in his Worst Behavior track, where he sang:

“I’m with my whole set, tennis matches at the crib. I swear I could beat Serena when she playin’ with her left.”

However, in 2022, Williams tied the knot to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, with whom she shares two daughters. Drake then released what seemed to be a diss track, Middle of the Ocean, where he crooned:

“Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie.”

Drake has not directly addressed Serena following her appearance at Kendrick’s show at the time of writing this article.

