"Now she’s going to think it actually worked" — Internet reacts to a woman seemingly caught doing witchcraft during the Super Bowl game

The 2025 Super Bowl, which took place on February 9, made headlines for several reasons, including the presence of celebrities, Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance, and a viral video featuring a woman seemingly engaged in witchcraft.

On February 11, 2025, an X user, @kirawontmiss, posted a video showing a woman constantly tapping what appears to be a voodoo doll wrapped in a red and white combination, seemingly representing the Kansas City Chiefs. Notably, the woman is dressed in green, the color of the Philadelphia Eagles, who were playing against the Chiefs.

Since its posting, the video has garnered 5.8 million views, sparking a wave of reactions from netizens. One X user linked the woman's apparent witchcraft tactic to the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory, tweeting:

"Great now she’s going to think it actually worked"

Netizens reacted to the surfaced video on the social media platform.

"That doll is a representation of someone so whatever she’s doing to that doll is also happening to somebody omg," an X user commented.

"Wow this is just awful. Witchcraft needs to be outlawed. I don’t understand why it’s allowed now in the open like this." another X user mentioned.

"Maybe it did work.. Mahomes had one of his worst games in the NFL," an internet user stated, reffering to the No. 15 jersey that the woman's alleged voodoo doll was wearing in the video. Kansas City Chief's Patrick Mahomes wears the No.15 jersey

Meanwhile, some netizens expressed disbelief in the woman's alleged witchcraft.

"Interesting! But is it real witchcraft or just another halftime stunt? The Super Bowl always has its fair share of wild moments!" an X user tweeted.

"I just see a grown adult that still plays with dolls," a netizen commented.

"Was caught" she performed for a tik tok video," another netizen mentioned.

From Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance to Taylor Swift getting booed: Super Bowl 2025 highlights explored

Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance at the Super Bowl sparked mixed reactions and became the center of controversy during the event. His performance featured actor Samuel Jackson's appearance as Uncle Sam, a guest appearance by SZA, and a dance move by tennis ace Serena Williams.

After performing a snippet from Bodies, an unreleased track from his GNX album, Lamar said:

“The revolution about to be televised, you picked the right time for the wrong guy.”

Kendrick's performance of Not Like Us, a diss track aimed at Drake, also included multiple references that became widely discussed on social media.

Another major moment from the 2025 Super Bowl came when President Donald Trump addressed speculation about annexing Canada. Speaking to Fox News' Bret Baier, Trump said:

"Yeah it is. I think Canada would be much better off being the 51st state because we lose 200 billion dollars (£161 billion) a year with Canada. And I’m not going to let that happen. Why are we paying 200 billion dollars a year, essentially a subsidy to Canada?”

Additionally, an unexpected incident occurred when a section of the crowd loudly booed Taylor Swift. The reaction came as the singer was shown on the video boards inside the Caesars Superdome, leaving her visibly puzzled at the crowd's reaction.

As reported by Variety on February 10, 2025, this year's Super Bowl recorded an average of 126 million viewers, 2% more than 2024's telecast. The previous year's telecast was reported as the largest TV audience ever recorded by Nielsen. Hence, the 2025 Super Bowl surpassed that record.

