Liv Morgan reveals surprising reason Travis Scott gave her a special gift

Liv Morgan has recently made her big crossover to Hollywood, where she's poised to find as much success as she has had in WWE. Meanwhile, famous rapper and singer Travis Scott is in the process of crossing over to the WWE Universe. Morgan recently revealed that Scott gave her a special gift before the public had access.

The Night Two of WrestleMania 41 saw Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez drop the Women's Tag Team Championship to Lyra Valkyria and a returning Becky Lynch. The Man was a surprise addition to the match after Valkyria's original tag team partner, Bayley, was taken out on Night One of The Show of Shows. The very next bout featured John Cena dethroning Cody Rhodes of the Undisputed WWE Championship, with an assist from Travis Scott. The FE!N singer celebrated the main event win with Cena, and The Judgment Day members regained the title the next night on RAW.

The Miracle Kid recently revealed that she received a special gift from the rapper at WrestleMania in Las Vegas. Morgan and Dominik Mysterio were featured in Complex's latest Sneaker Shopping episode on YouTube, and it was revealed how Scott felt so bad for Liv's Mania loss that he gifted her a pair of his Jordan Jumpman Jack "Bright Cactus" sneakers. The shoes were to be released two weeks later on April 30.

"He [Travis Scott] felt so bad I got screwed over at WrestleMania because I retired Becky Lynch, so I wasn't prepared for Becky to return at WrestleMania. He felt so bad that I got screwed over that he personally gave me these shoes. Yeah, it helped for sure. Morale went like through the roof. I was like, 'He knows I'm so much better than Becky, too!' So I appreciated the thought. It was nice," Liv Morgan said. [H/T: Fightful]

Morgan's Sneaker Shopping episode with Mysterio is actually her second appearance in the popular YouTube series. Complex first took the RAW Superstar shopping for shoes back in August 2022 while SmackDown Women's Champion.

Liv Morgan set for big WWE RAW match

WWE will present the RAW go-home build for Money in the Bank later tonight from Tulsa, Oklahoma. The episode will feature the final red brand MITB Ladder Match qualifiers.

RAW newcomer Stephanie Vaquer is set to battle Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile for the final spot in the women's ladder match. The winner will advance to Saturday's premium live event to join Alexa Bliss, Giulia, Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, and Naomi.

Morgan's MITB Ladder Match debut came in 2021. She then won the bout in 2022 and cashed in later that night to dethrone Ronda Rousey following her successful title defense over Natalya.

