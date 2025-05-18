Liv Morgan seemingly shares deeply personal revelation following Japan trip

Liv Morgan is coming out of an eventful WrestleMania 41 season, which saw her and Raquel Rodriguez become the only four-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. With a rumored RAW return in the works, Morgan is settling back in after a big overseas trip, causing a stir with her latest personal revelation.

The Miracle Kid is in love with Dominik Mysterio, at least as far as the WWE storylines go. In real life, Morgan is single and open to dating if the right man comes along. The 30-year-old went viral last Halloween after making remarks on having a baby that were deemed somewhat controversial.

Morgan just returned from filming "Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo" in Japan, and indicated she has no desire to start a family right now due to WWE and Hollywood. The 30-year-old took to her Instagram Stories today to share a post about a mother who would rather watch her child make her a grandmother instead of traveling to Japan for work. Liv did not include a caption of her own, but the message is there.

"POV: My mom watching me travel to Japan instead of giving her a grandchild," reads the caption.

Screenshot of Liv Morgan's post to Instagram Stories (Photo Credit: Liv Morgan on Instagram)

Morgan last wrestled on April 22 during the NXT tapings in Las Vegas. She and Raquel Rodriguez retained the Women's Tag Team Championship over Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley, one night after regaining the titles from Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria on the RAW After WrestleMania 41.

This was a rematch from WrestleMania Sunday, which saw Lynch and Valkyria dethrone Morgan and Rodriguez.

Liv Morgan praised ahead of rumored WWE RAW return

Liv Morgan has returned from Tokyo, Japan, where she was filming her role in an upcoming movie, Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo. PWInsider reported that the Women's Tag Team Champion "crushed" her role, according to on-set sources.

Production sources praised Morgan for being a "complete natural," adding that she "blew everyone away," including some Hollywood veterans. The Judgment Day member is rumored to return as soon as Monday's live RAW in Greenville, SC. The internal word is that she is expected back on WWE programming very soon.

