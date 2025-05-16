Major Liv Morgan WWE return update - Reports

There has been a major update regarding Liv Morgan's return to WWE. The 30-year-old is currently on hiatus from the company after being cast in the film Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo.

According to a new report from PWInsider, Morgan is scheduled to return to the company soon. The report noted that the Women's Tag Team Champion finished filming her scenes for the movie earlier this week in Japan.

Sources also told the publication that Morgan "crushed" her first dramatic acting role, and was regarded as a natural on set. It was also reported that Morgan impressed everyone, including veterans of the film industry, with her work during filming.

Raquel Rodriguez and Morgan lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41. However, the duo re-captured the titles the very next night on WWE RAW, and Becky Lynch turned heel following the match.

The Man challenged Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Backlash this past Saturday night but came up short.

Liv Morgan accuses a massive WWE star of copying her idea

Liv Morgan recently claimed that Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena was copying her idea.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Morgan was asked about The New Day and John Cena's recent heel turns. The Judgment Day star suggested that Cena was copying her idea of a Revenge Tour with his Farewell Tour during his final year of in-ring competition:

"Of course they wanna follow in our footsteps. Are you kidding me? They see our success and they want a taste of it. 'I wanna be cool like them.' But you can't. There's no mistake that I was on the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour, then John Cena comes back with the John Cena Farewell Tour. I did it first, and so they wanna follow in our footsteps." [7:40 – 8:05]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Morgan and Rodriguez are in their fourth reign as Women's Tag Team Champions. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for their title reign when Liv Morgan returns to action.

