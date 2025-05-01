Liv Morgan's huge Hollywood role finally revealed after she says she's leaving WWE for a while - Reports

Liv Morgan is stepping away from WWE for a little while. The star was cast in a huge Hollywood movie, as reported recently. Now, further details about her role have emerged, with the movie in question being revealed by a report.
After Morgan said she was leaving for a while, Deadline reported that the star will be part of the Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo movie. Production for the film is kicking off in May, featuring several top stars. Godzilla v. Kong's Shun Oguri and Yesterday's Lily James have both been cast, but they are not alone. Also in the movie is none other than WWE's own Liv Morgan, aka Gionna Daddio. The WWE Women's Tag Team Champion will be part of the film.
It is being directed by the well-known director of Audition, Takashi Miike, and written by Daisuke Tengan, also of Audition fame.
The movie will be about the Bad Lieutenant, who is a corrupt gambler, but also a part of the Metropolitan Police Force. He will find himself in an odd case after the arrival of an FBI agent in Tokyo. They will be investigating the disappearance of a politician's daughter, Liv Morgan. They will also be followed by a killer from the Yakuza underworld.
Given Takashi Miike's fame, this is already an exciting film and a US-Japan co-production. Neon is producing the movie and will begin foreign sales at the Cannes Festival. If the film succeeds, it would be a big moment for Morgan's acting career.