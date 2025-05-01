  • home icon
  Liv Morgan's huge Hollywood role finally revealed after she says she's leaving WWE for a while - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 01, 2025 01:34 GMT
The star is getting the chance of a lifetime (Credit: WWE.com)
Liv Morgan is stepping away from WWE for a little while. The star was cast in a huge Hollywood movie, as reported recently. Now, further details about her role have emerged, with the movie in question being revealed by a report.

After Morgan said she was leaving for a while, Deadline reported that the star will be part of the Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo movie. Production for the film is kicking off in May, featuring several top stars. Godzilla v. Kong's Shun Oguri and Yesterday's Lily James have both been cast, but they are not alone. Also in the movie is none other than WWE's own Liv Morgan, aka Gionna Daddio. The WWE Women's Tag Team Champion will be part of the film.

It is being directed by the well-known director of Audition, Takashi Miike, and written by Daisuke Tengan, also of Audition fame.

The movie will be about the Bad Lieutenant, who is a corrupt gambler, but also a part of the Metropolitan Police Force. He will find himself in an odd case after the arrival of an FBI agent in Tokyo. They will be investigating the disappearance of a politician's daughter, Liv Morgan. They will also be followed by a killer from the Yakuza underworld.

Given Takashi Miike's fame, this is already an exciting film and a US-Japan co-production. Neon is producing the movie and will begin foreign sales at the Cannes Festival. If the film succeeds, it would be a big moment for Morgan's acting career.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Neda Ali
