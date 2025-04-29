  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Reason Liv Morgan is leaving WWE for a while - Reports

Reason Liv Morgan is leaving WWE for a while - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Apr 29, 2025 04:47 GMT
The star will be back but it may take some time (Credit: WWE.com)
The star will be back but it may take some time (Credit: WWE.com)

Liv Morgan is not going to be part of WWE shows for a little while. The Women's Tag Team Champion is stepping away at this time.

Ad

Morgan revealed that she needed to leave WWE for a while so that she could go film a big movie in Hollywood. Nick Aldis was replacing Adam Pearce tonight on RAW as General Manager due to health issues Pearce is facing. He confirmed that the paperwork was in order for her to take time away from the ring. He also congratulated the champion on securing the new role.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

There was no talk of surrendering the Women's Tag Team Titles before she left, so fans will have to wait and see what happens when she's back. She may not need to be away from the ring for too long.

PWInsider has reported that the project Liv Morgan is working on will be announced next week at some time. It has been confirmed though, that the star will be taking part in a significant role in the movie.

The upcoming week will see the reveal of what role the star has. If it's a big franchise, then her current absence may become a recurring issue.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications