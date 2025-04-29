Reason Liv Morgan is leaving WWE for a while - Reports

Liv Morgan is not going to be part of WWE shows for a little while. The Women's Tag Team Champion is stepping away at this time.

Morgan revealed that she needed to leave WWE for a while so that she could go film a big movie in Hollywood. Nick Aldis was replacing Adam Pearce tonight on RAW as General Manager due to health issues Pearce is facing. He confirmed that the paperwork was in order for her to take time away from the ring. He also congratulated the champion on securing the new role.

There was no talk of surrendering the Women's Tag Team Titles before she left, so fans will have to wait and see what happens when she's back. She may not need to be away from the ring for too long.

PWInsider has reported that the project Liv Morgan is working on will be announced next week at some time. It has been confirmed though, that the star will be taking part in a significant role in the movie.

The upcoming week will see the reveal of what role the star has. If it's a big franchise, then her current absence may become a recurring issue.

