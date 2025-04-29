Liv Morgan says she will step away from WWE for a while amidst uncertain rumors

Liv Morgan is stepping away from WWE temporarily. It appears that amidst all the rumors that surfaced recently, the star will be taking time away from the company for a little bit.

Earlier, it was reported that Morgan was set to have a really big week next week in the company. It was said that the coming week had big plans for the current women's tag team champion, but there were no additional information as to what the rumor could be about.

On RAW tonight, there was some clarification on what the reports were about. Liv Morgan revealed that she would be needing time off as she will step away from WWE for a while. The star has a big acting role in an upcoming film and that will mean that she stays away from the action for the time being. Nick Aldis approved the time off, saying that she would be getting time off for the big Hollywood project.

An update by PWInsider has confirmed that the film that she's involved in will be unveiled next week. With WWE already talking about her absence and promoting the film even before more information about it has been released, it seems that Morgan has something big coming up.

