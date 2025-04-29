  • home icon
  • Liv Morgan says she will step away from WWE for a while amidst uncertain rumors

Liv Morgan says she will step away from WWE for a while amidst uncertain rumors

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Apr 29, 2025 03:03 GMT
The star is stepping away for the moment (Credit: WWE.com)
The star is stepping away for the moment (Credit: WWE.com)

Liv Morgan is stepping away from WWE temporarily. It appears that amidst all the rumors that surfaced recently, the star will be taking time away from the company for a little bit.

Earlier, it was reported that Morgan was set to have a really big week next week in the company. It was said that the coming week had big plans for the current women's tag team champion, but there were no additional information as to what the rumor could be about.

On RAW tonight, there was some clarification on what the reports were about. Liv Morgan revealed that she would be needing time off as she will step away from WWE for a while. The star has a big acting role in an upcoming film and that will mean that she stays away from the action for the time being. Nick Aldis approved the time off, saying that she would be getting time off for the big Hollywood project.

An update by PWInsider has confirmed that the film that she's involved in will be unveiled next week. With WWE already talking about her absence and promoting the film even before more information about it has been released, it seems that Morgan has something big coming up.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Harish Raj S
