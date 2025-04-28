Unexpected news on Liv Morgan just before WWE RAW - Reports

Liv Morgan had a topsy-turvy last few days as she first lost and then regained the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Raquel Rodriguez. And now, as per a recent report, it has come to light that the Stamford-based company could have more big things in store for her.

The Judgment Day members first lost their titles to Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41. However, Morgan and Rodriguez won them back on the very episode of RAW, thus embarking upon their record-setting fourth reign. There is a possibility that the duo could now hold the gold for weeks and possibly months to come.

Amid this, PWInsider has unexpectedly reported that the coming week could be a "big one" for Liv Morgan in WWE. Though there are no details available as to what the Stamford-based company is planning, the report already has her fans buzzing about what could be next.

Vince Russo wants Liv Morgan to betray Dominik Mysterio

On last week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that following the thunderous reception Dominik Mysterio received at WrestleMania 41 after winning the Intercontinental Title, WWE should turn him babyface.

Russo explained that a jealous Liv Morgan could leave Dominik and form an association with fellow Judgment Day member JD McDonagh as her new on-screen partner.

''He’s having a little talk with Liv backstage, ‘I don’t know if we’re after the same thing at this point in our career.’ You know what I’m saying? Now you get Liv to get all jealous, and then you bring McDonagh in. Now, Dom is a huge babyface," Russo said.

The Judgment Day had been going through inner turmoil with Finn Balor and Dominik not being on the same page on The Road to WrestleMania 41. Moreover, Mysterio pinned Balor in a shocking moment to win the Intercontinental Championship in the Fatal Four-Way Match at The Show of Shows. Only time will tell what is next for the heel stable in the weeks ahead.

