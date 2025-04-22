Liv Morgan to betray Dominik Mysterio with another male WWE star involved, suggests veteran (Exclusive)

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio have been going strong in WWE for several months. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that the newly crowned Intercontinental Champion should have turned babyface after his WrestleMania 41 win, leaving Liv behind.

Ad

''Dirty'' Dom won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41, where he pinned Finn Balor in the Fatal Four-Way Match. The rising star received a thunderous pop from the crowd despite being a heel, and many believed that it could be the start of his babyface turn. However, on last night's RAW, Dominik used outside interference to win against Penta, as JD McDonagh returned to help his stablemate defend the title.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that it made no sense for Dominik Mysterio to remain a heel.

Ad

Trending

"You gotta go with it. It doesn’t make any sense to go against the grain. Why are you going against the grain? They want it, so give it to them. It could’ve been easy, as the fans love them; the fans get along with them," he said.

The former WWE writer also noted how the company could have gone about ''Dirty'' Dom's face turn and included Liv Morgan and JD McDonagh in the picture.

Ad

''He’s having a little talk with Liv backstage, ‘I don’t know if we’re after the same thing at this point in our career.’ You know what I’m saying? Now you get Liv to get all jealous, and then you bring McDonagh in. Now, Dom is a huge babyface." [From 47:12 onwards]

Ad

While Dominik Mysterio became a champion at WrestleMania 41, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria. However, the female duo regained the gold on RAW last night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.