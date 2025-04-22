Dominik Mysterio's title match spoiled by huge return; Finn Balor furious

Dominik Mysterio's title match saw a huge return tonight on WWE RAW. Finn Balor was also left perplexed.

Dominik Mysterio didn't have much time to celebrate his Intercontinental Title win tonight on WWE RAW. The star won the title at WrestleMania, but he had a match against Penta on RAW after WrestleMania. Mysterio was set to defend his title.

The match was seeing Penta in charge, but JD McDonagh appeared suddenly, and while the referee was distracted by Carlito, he got involved enough to ensure that Mysterio hit his opponent with the dropkick and the 619. Penta's chance of winning the contest was spoiled by McDonagh.

The Judgment Day looks stronger than ever right now, as JD McDonagh is now back on RAW, and he teamed with the rest of the faction to help cause the right distraction at the right time.

After the match was done, Dominik Mysterio celebrated with the rest of the Judgment Day as well. The star had a good night, and Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez ran out from the back as well to celebrate with him. Finn Balor, though, was not happy, and he was left looking very upset and confused about the fact that JD McDonagh was back and had not told him.

He seemed very confused by what had happened. It should also be noted that Mysterio pinned Balor to win the title on WrestleMania Night 2, so the latter will not be happy after all that he has been put through over the past two nights.

