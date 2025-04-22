  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Dominik Mysterio's title match spoiled by huge return; Finn Balor furious

Dominik Mysterio's title match spoiled by huge return; Finn Balor furious

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Apr 22, 2025 03:00 GMT
Things didn
Things didn't go as expected (Credit: WWE.com)

Dominik Mysterio's title match saw a huge return tonight on WWE RAW. Finn Balor was also left perplexed.

Ad

Dominik Mysterio didn't have much time to celebrate his Intercontinental Title win tonight on WWE RAW. The star won the title at WrestleMania, but he had a match against Penta on RAW after WrestleMania. Mysterio was set to defend his title.

The match was seeing Penta in charge, but JD McDonagh appeared suddenly, and while the referee was distracted by Carlito, he got involved enough to ensure that Mysterio hit his opponent with the dropkick and the 619. Penta's chance of winning the contest was spoiled by McDonagh.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Judgment Day looks stronger than ever right now, as JD McDonagh is now back on RAW, and he teamed with the rest of the faction to help cause the right distraction at the right time.

Ad

After the match was done, Dominik Mysterio celebrated with the rest of the Judgment Day as well. The star had a good night, and Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez ran out from the back as well to celebrate with him. Finn Balor, though, was not happy, and he was left looking very upset and confused about the fact that JD McDonagh was back and had not told him.

He seemed very confused by what had happened. It should also be noted that Mysterio pinned Balor to win the title on WrestleMania Night 2, so the latter will not be happy after all that he has been put through over the past two nights.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications