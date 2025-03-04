WWE Universe has been buzzing over the controversial ending to Elimination Chamber last Saturday. John Cena joined The Rock and Travis Scott for one of the most shocking segments in pro wrestling history, which came after Triple H promised an "industry-changing" event in Toronto. Amid some criticism, The Game has seemingly provided a major update on Scott's future in the company.

Ad

Last Saturday, John Cena finally turned heel after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Cena joined The Final Boss and the Houston rapper to take out Cody Rhodes. Scott's awkward in-ring physicality was criticized by many, but all made sense after a leaked backstage report on what WWE has planned for the artist.

Triple H took to X/Twitter today to share behind-the-scenes footage of Scott returning to the Gorilla Position on Saturday night. World Wrestling Entertainment's Chief Content Officer seemingly told the Grammy-nominated rapper to imagine how it would feel when he was actually in the ring wrestling.

Ad

Trending

Hunter's candid line seemed to confirm rumored match plans for Scott, who said he wants to build a wrestling ring in all of his homes. The FE!N singer then bid farewell to The Rock and The Game, promising he's about to start "going crazy" on his WWE journey.

"Bro... [Hunter: 'How fun is that s**t?] This might be better than, like, low-key performing, bro," Travis Scott said. "It was like a whole 'nother vibe. It was so crazy cause in the ring, I was like, 'Oh, I think we're about to be straight bad guys. Oh, it's about to hit...' [Hunther: 'Hey, wait until you're in there doing it'] That's what I'm saying. I've already seen it just off of that little rip. I thought, 'Oh, they get real!' I'm already hooked, I'm going back to the H [Houston] tonight... what?! I'm going to the ring tomorrow... I'm about to build a ring in all the cribs," Scott added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Scott is a longtime WWE fan and has used "Cactus Jack" as a nickname and the name of his record company. WWE and Mick Foley were once involved in a trademark dispute over the name.

Travis Scott shares WWE footage following Elimination Chamber

Travis Scott has been quiet on social media for the most part since his involvement at Elimination Chamber. Scott is usually somewhat active but has only shared one related post on X/Twitter and Instagram.

Ad

La Flame took to Instagram to share a clip of John Cena's heel turn, showing him and The Rock looking on. Scott captioned the post with the eyes emoji.

Footage of Scott's RAW entrance with Jey Uso back in January currently has 785,000 views on YouTube. The video of Saturday's entrance with The Rock is currently at 485,000 views.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.