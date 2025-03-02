Major backstage update on Travis Scott wrestling for WWE - Reports

The WWE Universe has been shocked by Travis Scott once again. The award-winning rapper and producer earned a big spot in the wrestling history books this weekend, but it appears there is more to come. Backstage sources have just leaked new details on Scott's surprising future with World Wrestling Entertainment.

La Flame is a noted pro wrestling fan. Scott uses Cactus Jack as one of his nicknames, and his record label is also named after Mick Foley's legendary gimmick. The Grammy-nominated artist has attended numerous wrestling events in the past, provided the new RAW Netflix theme song, and even appeared on the January 6 premiere with Jey Uso. His biggest appearance came at the end of Elimination Chamber on Saturday as he and The Rock joined John Cena in destroying Cody Rhodes.

The Final Boss indicated after Elimination Chamber that Scott wants to wrestle for WWE. Backstage sources now report to Fightful Select that Scott has been training for a run in the ring.

WWE is backing the run as the creative writing team has had recent talks about Scott wrestling matches down the line. There's no timeframe for when the 33-year-old might wrestle, or who his opponent will be, but it was said that he's been training at a wrestling school owned by a WWE Legend.

Sources indicated in January that officials expected to do additional work with Scott, but there's said to be a lot more to the story. Scott's Elimination Chamber appearance was announced ahead of time, but most did not know he'd be involved in the big show-closing angle. However, sources have since heard that the wheels were already in motion for Scott to be involved in a "major angle" by mid-January.

No backstage heat on Travis Scott for WWE RAW segment

Travis Scott caused a stir within the WWE Universe during his RAW Netflix premiere appearance on January 6. The rapper entered through the crowd that night with Jey Uso.

Scott went viral for smoking marijuana live on RAW from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. WrestleVotes reported exclusively on Backstage Pass that Scott's smoke session caught many by surprise backstage, but there was absolutely no heat on him whatsoever. It was noted then that the company had big plans with Scott for the future, and that those would not be impacted by the joint.

Triple H even joked about Scott's surprising spliff to the media. He thanked Main Event Jey for "just saying no" when asked if he wanted to partake by Scott.

