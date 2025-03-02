The Rock confirms 33-year-old icon is set to wrestle in WWE

WWE legend and wrestling sensation The Rock recently spoke about the events of Elimination Chamber. The star showed up for the final segment of the PLE.

Ad

After John Cena won the Elimination Chamber match, Cody Rhodes entered the ring. Following him were The Rock and rapper Travis Scott. Cody declined the Final Boss' offer but was taken by surprise when Cena, The Rock, and Scott ganged up on him and beat him down.

During the Elimination Chamber post-show, The Rock mentioned that several celebrities wanted to get involved with WWE. The TKO Board Member also outlined how the company appreciated popular names in pop culture coming to their shows and doing their bit. The Final Boss noted that Scott wanted to be involved and the creative figured out a way to make it happen.

Ad

Trending

"I feel like with Travis, Travis loves the business, he loves pro wrestling, and he's a culture guy. Travis Scott, he's one of the greatest already of all time, he's a GOAT, he's an icon, he's a legend, loves the business. So we get guys and girls who want to come in, who are already tapping into culture, disrupting culture in their own cool way. They want to come in, they want to have fun with the show, they want to sit, they want to enjoy. Maybe they want to be on camera - 'We're here, we're supporting.' But then some want to get involved, and then some, like Travis, deeply want to get involved. And that's what you saw tonight."

Ad

The Rock also confirmed that Scott wanted to get involved in the action. He revealed that he told the rapper to make his moment count.

"He wanted to get in a way, to steal a term, he wanted to get his hands bloodied. I whispered to him as he was going out, 'if you get your hands bloodied, make it count, make it count.' He slapped the sh*t out of Cody tonight. He was really, really hyped up."

Ad

Ad

During the presser, Triple H also revealed that seeing The Rock, John Cena, and Travis Scott together over Cody's body was surreal.

It will be interesting to see how this storyline plays out in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback