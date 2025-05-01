3 Reasons why Becky Lynch unveiled herself as Bayley’s mystery attacker in WWE

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch revealed herself as Bailey's mystery assailant on this week’s RAW episode. The Man’s statement comes shortly after her heel turn last week when she attacked Lyra Valkyria after losing the Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Here are three reasons why Lynch carried out the ambush.

#3. To solidify impact of her heel turn

Becky Lynch ended her 11-month hiatus at WrestleMania 41 to team up with Lyra Valkyria and face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The Man overcame The Miracle Kid, against whom she had lost her last match in May 2024 in a Steel cage for the Women’s World Championship. This instantly brought her back with a bang.

However, she lost the Women’s Tag Team Championship within just 24 hours of winning it on the RAW episode after 'Mania. She punished Valkyria for getting pinned with several Manhandle Slams, turning heel in the process. But, by unveiling herself as the one who attacked Bayley and made her pull out of the Show of Shows, The Man added more heat and impact to her heel turn.

#2. Becky Lynch wanted to teach Bayley a lesson and set up a future feud

Becky Lynch highlighted that Bayley has been a thorn in her side since 2019 and has attacked her several times. The former Damage CTRL leader had ambushed The Man backstage while she was injured and also carried out a brutal group attack against the Irishwoman in a Steel Cage. Lynch noted that she never received an apology for those attacks either.

She also clearly voiced how pathetic Bayley had become. Verbally attacking The Role Model, she pointed out how she was just reduced to a cheerleader for other superstars who were surpassing her each day by cheering them on and wearing their merchandise. Thus, The Man didn’t see any problem in replacing her at WrestleMania 41.

This way, the former five-time Women’s World Champion has now taught The Hugger a lesson. Moreover, this also sets up one of the two Horsewomen of WWE for a heated feud in the future.

#1. Possible jealousy because of Lyra Valkyria

Becky Lynch became a free agent after her contract with WWE expired in June 2024. However, she signed a new deal with the company ahead of January 2025. The Man has been a very close friend and a mentor figure for Lyra Valkyria. However, when the time came to choose a tag team partner, she decided to go for Bayley instead of Lynch.

It should be noted that just a week before teaming up with The Role Model, Vaklyria had defended the Women’s Intercontinental Championship against her. Despite this, she never gave Becky Lynch a call to team up with her and go for the Women’s Tag Team Championship. Thus, The Man could have developed jealousy towards the former Damage CTRL leader.

It would be interesting to see what lies in the future for Lynch after an outstanding WWE return.

