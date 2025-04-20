What happened to Bayley? The truth revealed ahead of WrestleMania 41 Night 2

WWE Superstar Bayley was ambushed minutes ahead of Night One of WrestleMania 41. The Role Model was scheduled to face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez alongside Lyra Valkyria for the Women’s Tag Team Championship. While the veteran has now been pulled out of 'Mania due to an injury, is she actually hurt? Read on to find out the truth about the backstage attack.

Ad

After winning a Gauntlet match a few weeks ago, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria became the number one contenders for the Women’s Tag Team Championship. While the duo was excited to take on The Judgment Day, The Role Model got taken out by a mystery attacker backstage, rendering her unable to compete.

According to a report by PWInsider Elite, the four-time WWE Women’s Champion isn’t actually injured. Rather, she was pulled from The Show of Shows because of a creative decision taken by Triple H and his team. Moreover, the report indicated that the decision to remove one of WWE’s Four Horsewomen from 'Mania was planned weeks in advance.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bayley isn’t actually injured, and her sudden exit from WrestleMania 41 was reportedly a booking decision. Per reports, the locker room is mostly in support of The Hugger, and many wrestlers are upset at her 'Mania status.

It remains to be seen who replaces The Role Model and teams up with Lyra Valkyria to take on Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Champion was given 24 hours to find a new partner following the attack.

Ad

Another big blow added to Bayley’s WWE career

Bayley’s career has arguably been on a downhill trajectory since she lost the WWE Women’s Championship to Nia Jax at the 2024 SummerSlam. While she didn’t receive an official rematch after this, she was also replaced by Naomi as the top contender for the title. She also got completely sidelined when Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Jax.

Ad

Following this, she failed to make a mark in the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble match despite being last year’s winner. She also ended up being the first woman to be eliminated at the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber contest, barring the elimination of Naomi because of Jade Cargill.

Expand Tweet

Following this, she was used to put Lyra Valkyria over and cement her Intercontinental Championship reign. Coupling this with the creative decision to keep her off WrestleMania 41, when she won her last Women’s Championship at 'Mania, was a big hit to her career. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Bayley.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Singh Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.



Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.



Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.