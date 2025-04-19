Real reason why Bayley has been removed from WrestleMania 41 - Reports

WrestleMania 41 has barely begun, and the changes are already underway. Bayley has been removed from the show. She was set to team up with Lyra Valkyria to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Tag Team Championship.

Ad

The Role Model was attacked backstage during the Countdown show ahead of Night One. WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce gave Valkyria 24 hours to find a new tag team partner. Meanwhile, The Judgment Day's Morgan and Rodriguez denied being the attackers. This has led to questions over whether Bayley was legitimately injured.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The answer is no, as per an update from PWInsider Elite. Her removal from WrestleMania 41 has reportedly been a planned storyline for weeks. Furthermore, the WWE locker room has been feeling sympathy for The Role Model after learning about this, as she is beloved among her peers.

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

It remains to be seen who will replace her as Lyra Valkyria's tag team partner. The likely option is Becky Lynch, who is in town. She attended the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony last night and has a history with the current Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Bayley isn't the only star who got replaced from her WrestleMania 41 match today. Rey Mysterio suffered an injury on SmackDown last night and announced that Rey Fenix will face El Grande Americano in his place tonight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divesh Merani Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.



Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product. Know More