Real reason why Bayley has been removed from WrestleMania 41 - Reports

WrestleMania 41 has barely begun, and the changes are already underway. Bayley has been removed from the show. She was set to team up with Lyra Valkyria to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Tag Team Championship.
The Role Model was attacked backstage during the Countdown show ahead of Night One. WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce gave Valkyria 24 hours to find a new tag team partner. Meanwhile, The Judgment Day's Morgan and Rodriguez denied being the attackers. This has led to questions over whether Bayley was legitimately injured.
The answer is no, as per an update from PWInsider Elite. Her removal from WrestleMania 41 has reportedly been a planned storyline for weeks. Furthermore, the WWE locker room has been feeling sympathy for The Role Model after learning about this, as she is beloved among her peers.
It remains to be seen who will replace her as Lyra Valkyria's tag team partner. The likely option is Becky Lynch, who is in town. She attended the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony last night and has a history with the current Women's Intercontinental Champion.
Bayley isn't the only star who got replaced from her WrestleMania 41 match today. Rey Mysterio suffered an injury on SmackDown last night and announced that Rey Fenix will face El Grande Americano in his place tonight.