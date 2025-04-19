3 Reasons why Bayley is missing WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 officially kicked off with the pre-show for Mania Night 1. However, during the countdown of WrestleMania Saturday, Adam Pearce disclosed to Lyra Valkyria that Bayley has suffered a backstage attack and is unable to compete on the second Night of 'Mania.

As a result, Valkyria has only 24 hours to find a new partner for a tag team title match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. This article will discuss three reasons why the Hugger is missing WrestleMania this year.

#3. Bayley could be legitimately injured

One potential reason Bayley is missing WrestleMania 41 at the last moment is that Hugger is suffering a legitimate injury. This announcement from the RAW General Manager to Lyra Valkyria might be just an angle to disclose this real injury in front of the WWE Universe.

Although there is no official report concerning the details of Bayley's injury, it is still probable that a legitimate one could explain the former Women's Champion's missing WrestleMania.

#2. The Hugger injury is part of the storyline to set up a massive return

According to the recent reports from PWInsider, Bayley is not injured in real life and is part of a storyline. The report disclosed that the creative team had planned the angle for several weeks.

This means that pulling Bayley from 'Mania isn't a last-minute decision but a strategic plan by the Stamford-based promotion. This raises the chances that WWE might be setting up a massive return as Bayley's replacement with Lyra Valkyria.

One of the stars who could replace Bayley might be Becky Lynch. The Irish star was part of WWE's Hall of Fame 2025 ceremony with Seth Rollins, which sparked chances of her return to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. So, it's probable that the Hugger injury angle will have her replaced by Lynch at the last moment.

#1. To set up another mystery attacker storyline in WWE

Another reason Bayley is missing WrestleMania 41 Night 2 could be to set up another mystery attacker storyline. Last time we saw something similar, the angle was when Jade Cargill was taken out backstage the previous year, mysteriously, and later disclosed that Naomi was the attacker.

Even this resulted in a WrestleMania match between the Storm and the Glow. So, it's possible that this injury angle could be used to set up a plot for another similar mystery attacker storyline in WWE.

