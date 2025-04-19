A major star who just so happens to be a nine-time champion was spotted at the WWE Hall of Fame 2025 red carpet, making her first public appearance for the company in 326 days.

That superstar is none other than the four-time SmackDown Women's Champion, two-time RAW Women's Champion, former Women's World Champion, and ex-NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Adding her Women's Tag Team Title win, she is a total nine-time champion in WWE.

She was last seen on May 27, 2024, on the RAW after King & Queen of the Ring. 326 days ago, she lost to Liv Morgan in a rematch for the Women's World Championship, and since then, she hasn't been seen. However, she was spotted in the background during the red carpet of the WWE Hall of Fame 2025.

You can see below as she walks past Jackie Redmond, Charlotte Flair, and Peter Rosenberg:

It appears as though she was walking alongside WWE Communications Executive Chris Legentil, who has seemingly taken on an influential role behind the scenes.

Behind her was her husband, Seth Rollins.

It's going to be interesting to see what lies next for Becky Lynch. A safe bet for when she could return is on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. She was seen in the RAW on Netflix promo ahead of the premiere, and it has been reported that Lynch has been signed to a contract for a while now.

While she wasn't under contract for most of 2024, it was believed that a verbal agreement was always in place for her return.

