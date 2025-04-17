Huge Becky Lynch update - Reports

A new report sheds light on why Becky Lynch hasn't returned to WWE. This update has come just days before WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

The Man's last in-ring encounter was on the May 27, 2024 episode of Monday Night RAW. She failed to defeat Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship in a Steel Cage Match. After being on hiatus for over six months, Lynch has not yet returned to the squared circle. However, she reportedly signed a new deal with WWE earlier this year.

Speaking on The Hump, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported the reason behind Big Time Becks' delayed return. He revealed that WWE had a creative idea for her in January that ultimately did not come to fruition, though the specific nature of the pitch remained unknown:

"There was a creative pitch for her [Becky Lynch] in January [2025]. It didn't end up happening. I don't know exactly what the creative is, but I know it wasn't like a one-on-one match. I don’t know if it was a three-way, four-way, tag team—whatever it might [have] been."

SRS added:

"She's been signed, she's been under contract for months—at least four or five that I know of. But she hasn't been like brought to TV to do anything or anything like that. She's very smart, though. She knows what creates buzz. But she also doesn't want lazy booking. I don't think she wants that." [From 32:08 to 32:47]

Check out the video below:

Becky Lynch made a huge statement ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

The Man recently appeared on the Ultimate Improv Show ahead of The Showcase of the Immortals in Las Vegas. During this, the former Women's World Champion provided an update on her current wrestling status.

Becky Lynch acknowledged the WrestleMania season and confirmed she was not wrestling anymore as of now:

"It's WrestleMania season, isn't it now? I'm not wrestling anymore. Aww.... Maybe one day, but not now. Thank you very much. But my husband is!"

Only time will tell if Big Time Becks makes a surprise return on April 19 or April 20 during WrestleMania 41.

