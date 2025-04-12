Becky Lynch has now officially announced she is not wrestling anymore. This comes after a recent appearance at a big event.

Lynch was part of the Ultimate Improv show recently where she was talking about how it was WrestleMania season. She addressed how despite it being time for WrestleMania, she was not wrestling anymore.

While she left the door open for a return at some point, maybe one day, she said that it would not be now. She thanked everyone but then said that her husband, Seth Rollins was definitely wrestling.

"It's WrestleMania season, isn't it now? I'm not wrestling anymore. Aww.... Maybe one day, but not now. Thank you very much. But my husband is!"

Becky Lynch reportedly signed a new deal with WWE earlier this year and as a result, there has been a lot of talk about her potential return to the ring, but, it has not happened.

There was a lot of hope that she would return as part of the Royal Rumble, but she was absent there. Fans went on to hope for a return at Elimination Chamber or anywhere in the build-up to WrestleMania 41, but the star has not stepped foot in a ring ever since she lost the Women's World Championship to Liv Morgan last year.

With her absent for almost a year now, fans are hoping that she returns soon, but this announcement certainly puts a damper on expectations.

Becky Lynch could still return to WWE after WrestleMania

While she has certainly announced that she's no longer wrestling, this could be Lynch's way of misguiding fans. WrestleMania affords a chance for returns, and historically, at the event, as well as on the RAW after the event, there have been a lot of returns and debuts.

Fans will have to wait and see if Becky Lynch chooses to do the same, but the message from her is clear, and no one should hold their breath.

