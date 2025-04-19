Rey Mysterio reveals WrestleMania 41 replacement; confirms WWE SmackDown injury

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio recently revealed a massive name as his replacement for WrestleMania 41. The LWO leader also confirmed that he suffered an injury on SmackDown.

On this week's edition of the blue brand, Rey Mysterio teamed up with Dragon Lee and Rey Fenix to lock horns with Chad Gable, Brutus Creed, and Julius Creed. The match ended in the LWO leader's favor, but he suffered an unfortunate injury during the bout. Mysterio was taken backstage after the bout with some help from the officials.

During the Countdown to WrestleMania 41 Night One, Rey Mysterio confirmed that he had suffered an injury at the hands of Julius Creed on SmackDown and was not medically cleared to compete in his scheduled match against El Grande Americano at The Show of Shows.

Mysterio then revealed that his replacement would be the recent WWE signing, Rey Fenix.

"I wish I could say that I'm feeling great. I am spiritually, physically. It was unfortunate that I suffered an accident yesterday due to the hands of Julius of The American Made, uhh, and uhh, it's unfortunate that I'm not medically cleared to complete tonight... As of right now, I don't have the clearance to be able to compete, but there is a replacement, and that is a good thing because Lucha is still gonna be put on the map tonight. And that replacement, Rey Fenix," he said.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Rey Fenix's WWE WrestleMania debut against El Grande Americano.

