"I thought he was the s–t" - Liv Morgan reveals she had a crush on multi-time world champion

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan revealed that she had a crush on 16-time World Champion John Cena during her early days.

Liv Morgan made a name for herself when she won the Money in the Bank contract at the premium live event. On the same night, she cashed in her contract on an injured Ronda Rousey to become the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Before breaking out on her own, she joined the main roster as a member of the Riott Squad. Speaking on Sneaker Shopping with Complex, the 28-year-old spoke about her crush from WWE:

“I loved John Cena, I thought he was the s–t,” Morgan admitted. “I had such a crush on him. He would pump his little sneakers, and I’d pump my sneakers, and I didn’t even have pumps. I would just [pretend] to push my little pumps [while watching him on TV]. I thought he was amazing. He has been, whether I know it or not, a subconscious influence on my career. You know because he wore sneakers for the majority of his career, so I think maybe it’s something that kind of embedded in my mind, and maybe a reason why I like to wear sneakers.” [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Morgan had a heated battle with Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see what's next for the champion.

Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey after she tapped at SummerSlam

Morgan made her dreams come true when she won the Money in the Bank contract at the premium live event. After nearly holding the contract for over an hour, she headed out to cash in on her contract to become the champion.

A rematch was set between the two for the hottest party of the summer. In the closing moments of the match, Morgan tapped out at the last second but later covered Rousey for the three count.

She retained her title at SummerSlam but Rousey was furious with the decision and decided to attack the official. It will be interesting to see if The Baddest Woman on The Planet has officially turned heel for the first time in her WWE career.

