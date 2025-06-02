WWE RAW Results, live recap, grades: CM Punk's MAJOR opportunity, Official RAW debut; Is The Judgment Day over? The FINAL stop before Money in the Bank

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix. Tonight's show should be a big one, as it is the final edition of RAW ahead of Money in the Bank and Worlds Collide this weekend. The show will feature two Money in the Bank qualifying matches, including one featuring a dream clash of CM Punk and AJ Styles, alongside El Grande Americano. Additionally, Stephanie Vaquer makes her debut as an official member of the RAW roster. Plus, with Carlito leaving WWE and recent drama, is The Judgment Day over? The following is being promoted for tonight's show: - AJ Styles vs. CM Punk vs. El Grande Americano. - Liv Morgan vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Ivy Nile. - Jey Uso will appear. - What's next for The Judgment Day? - And more! Be sure to join us at 8 PM EST as we break down all of the action for tonight's big card.
