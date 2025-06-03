Paul Heyman attempts to manipulate legendary superstar on WWE RAW; Gets silenced by former champion

Paul Heyman, like Seth Rollins, is one of the master manipulators in WWE. He tried his luck with a legendary superstar on RAW, telling him to exit the World Title picture. He was instead faced with pushback and completely silenced.

This week on RAW, ahead of the final Money in the Bank qualifier between CM Punk, AJ Styles, and El Grande Americano, Paul Heyman approached The Phenomenal One and wished him a happy birthday after recently turning 48.

Paul Heyman's intentions were clear. He told AJ Styles to exit the World Title picture and focus on Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Title instead. Styles was quick to understand Heyman's attempt at manipulating him and pushed back, telling him that he didn't care if it was John Cena, The Bloodline, or The Judgment Day. He told Heyman to tell Rollins that he knew all about his plan.

Styles then reminded Heyman of the fact that everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.

This is a famous old saying, and it certainly applies to someone like Styles, who is as old school as it gets on the modern WWE roster.

Heyman was left standing, and he was completely silenced by The Phenomenal One.

