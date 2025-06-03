  • home icon
  • Liv Morgan ruled out of WWE Money in the Bank after new RAW star wins Triple Threat qualifying match

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jun 03, 2025 01:40 GMT
Liv Morgan will not battle for the contract (Image via WWE.com)
Liv Morgan faced off against Ivy Nile and Stephanie Vaquer in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match on the latest episode of WWE RAW. The Judgment Day member has won the contract before, but she won't be competing in this year's ladder match.

After the bell rang, Ivy and Liv attacked The Dark Angel. The American Made member hit Liv with a shoulder tackle, while Vaquer took down both heels with a springboard crossbody. Stephanie Vaquer nailed Liv Morgan with the Devil's Kiss and hit Ivy Nile with a back suplex.

She did the Devil's Kiss to Nile as well and dropped Morgan with a dropkick. Liv Morgan successfully delivered the Three Amigos, while Ivy Nile hit the former Women's World Champion with a dropkick in the corner. Ivy planted both of her opponents with a vertical suplex at the same time and Stephanie nailed her with a Dragon Screw.

The Judgment Day star took down her opponents with a double Codebreaker off the top rope and hit Ivy Nile with a few kicks. She hit the RAW's newest star with another Codebreaker and nailed her with Oblivion, but Ivy Nile tried to steal the victory. Nile sent Morgan into the stairs, and Stephanie Vaquer hit Ivy with SVB to win the match.

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Edited by Israel Lutete
