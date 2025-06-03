  • home icon
  Karrion Kross calls former Tag Team Champion a liar on WWE RAW; wants him to turn heel

Karrion Kross calls former Tag Team Champion a liar on WWE RAW; wants him to turn heel

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jun 03, 2025 02:12 GMT
&quot;You
"You're not a good guy, you're a bad guy" (Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Karrion Kross received another massive pop on WWE RAW on June 2 after his appearance in a backstage segment. He confronted a former Tag Team Champion, whom he called a liar.

Karrion Kross attempting to turn superstars heel isn't something new, but many have been surprised at how effective his influence is in the long run, even if it isn't seen immediately on the surface.

This week, in the aftermath of chaos with Seth Rollins' faction, Sami Zayn was being tended to backstage. Karrion Kross confronted the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion.

Sami Zayn was having none of it and asked Kross what his problem was. Kross responded by telling Zayn that he's a liar - that he lies to fans and he lies to himself. Kross said that Sami Zayn could have been a World Champion ten times over, but he refuses to do the right thing.

Kross ultimately told Sami Zayn that he isn't the good guy he makes himself out to be. Kross even said that he's seen what Zayn is capable of and urged him to encourage his dark side and be a bad guy like the rest of them.

Sami Zayn told Kross that he was wrong, and Kross admitted that he could be wrong, but he could also be right.

The future of Sami Zayn is going to be interesting to see.

Edited by Rohit Nath
