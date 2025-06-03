40-year-old star teases huge future title match against CM Punk on RAW

CM Punk came out on RAW this week on 2nd June and made his intentions clear. After two years back in WWE, it's time for him to be called a Champion once again. A 40-year-old star teased a future title match against him.
In the opening segment of RAW, Punk made it clear that he wants to win the Money in the Bank 2025 briefcase. He called out one of his career-defining rivals, John Cena, and said that if he wins the briefcase, they will run it back after over a decade (although we got a teaser at Elimination Chamber 2025).
Things got interesting when the 40-year-old Sami Zayn came out on RAW and told CM Punk to focus on winning the Money in the Bank qualifier and then the briefcase. Sami Zayn said that if Punk wins the briefcase and becomes a World Champion again, they'll meet again, and the conversation will be very different.
This was, of course, a massive tease of a future World Title clash between the two men. Unfortunately for Sami Zayn, upon his own admission, Money in the Bank won't be his route to the World Title.
What was interesting was that the crowd in Oklahoma chanted "We want Truth" in a tribute to R-Truth, who announced that WWE wouldn't be renewing his contract, ending his 17-year stint with the company.
CM Punk even hummed Sami Zayn's theme song as he came out.