  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • 40-year-old star teases huge future title match against CM Punk on RAW

40-year-old star teases huge future title match against CM Punk on RAW

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jun 03, 2025 00:56 GMT
The Second City Saint on RAW (Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
The Second City Saint on RAW (Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

CM Punk came out on RAW this week on 2nd June and made his intentions clear. After two years back in WWE, it's time for him to be called a Champion once again. A 40-year-old star teased a future title match against him.

Ad

In the opening segment of RAW, Punk made it clear that he wants to win the Money in the Bank 2025 briefcase. He called out one of his career-defining rivals, John Cena, and said that if he wins the briefcase, they will run it back after over a decade (although we got a teaser at Elimination Chamber 2025).

Things got interesting when the 40-year-old Sami Zayn came out on RAW and told CM Punk to focus on winning the Money in the Bank qualifier and then the briefcase. Sami Zayn said that if Punk wins the briefcase and becomes a World Champion again, they'll meet again, and the conversation will be very different.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

This was, of course, a massive tease of a future World Title clash between the two men. Unfortunately for Sami Zayn, upon his own admission, Money in the Bank won't be his route to the World Title.

What was interesting was that the crowd in Oklahoma chanted "We want Truth" in a tribute to R-Truth, who announced that WWE wouldn't be renewing his contract, ending his 17-year stint with the company.

Ad

CM Punk even hummed Sami Zayn's theme song as he came out.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications