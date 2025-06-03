CM Punk officially calls out current champion on WWE RAW; Massive match teased for 2025

  • home icon
By Rohit Nath
Modified Jun 03, 2025 00:25 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
Picture courtesy: WWE on Netflix

CM Punk hasn't been one to fully declare his championship intentions since returning to WWE nearly two years ago. However, he finally did that and called out a current champion.

The Second City Saint was on RAW in the fallout of his Saturday Night's Main Event loss to Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins. It was a match that saw the return of "Big" Bronson Reed and, subsequently, the completion of Rollins' new faction. As for Punk, he was set to compete for the final spot in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match in a qualifier against AJ Styles and El Grande Americano.

CM Punk seemingly planted the seeds for a future match against Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena. Once again calling him out for aligning with the "bald fraud," i.e, The Rock, Punk let Cena know that he intends to use the Money in the Bank briefcase to get to him.

Interestingly enough, it was 14 years ago when John Cena became the first person to fail a Money in the Bank cash-in. Unlike those before him (barring Rob Van Dam), Cena opted not to use the surprise cash-in element and instead cashed in well in advance to set up a match against Punk, which ended in controversy due to Big Show's interference.

It seems to be a matter of when and not if Punk crosses paths with his old rival again.

If you recall, the RAW after Elimination Chamber saw CM Punk furiously unloading on Cena and The Rock.

Edited by Rohit Nath
