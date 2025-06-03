CM Punk officially calls out current champion on WWE RAW; Massive match teased for 2025

CM Punk hasn't been one to fully declare his championship intentions since returning to WWE nearly two years ago. However, he finally did that and called out a current champion.

Ad

The Second City Saint was on RAW in the fallout of his Saturday Night's Main Event loss to Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins. It was a match that saw the return of "Big" Bronson Reed and, subsequently, the completion of Rollins' new faction. As for Punk, he was set to compete for the final spot in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match in a qualifier against AJ Styles and El Grande Americano.

Ad

Trending

CM Punk seemingly planted the seeds for a future match against Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena. Once again calling him out for aligning with the "bald fraud," i.e, The Rock, Punk let Cena know that he intends to use the Money in the Bank briefcase to get to him.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

Interestingly enough, it was 14 years ago when John Cena became the first person to fail a Money in the Bank cash-in. Unlike those before him (barring Rob Van Dam), Cena opted not to use the surprise cash-in element and instead cashed in well in advance to set up a match against Punk, which ended in controversy due to Big Show's interference.

It seems to be a matter of when and not if Punk crosses paths with his old rival again.

Ad

Expand Tweet

If you recall, the RAW after Elimination Chamber saw CM Punk furiously unloading on Cena and The Rock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More