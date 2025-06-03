[WATCH] WWE fans protest against release of R-Truth; CM Punk segment briefly hijacked

Many WWE fans were curious about how the live crowds would react to the release of R-Truth. It turns out they weren't so happy about it, and they let their voices be heard during the opening segment of RAW involving CM Punk.
On the June 2 episode of RAW in Tulsa, Oklahoma, CM Punk came out for a segment where he called out John Cena and declared that if he won the Money in the Bank briefcase, he would cash in on the Undisputed WWE Champion. It was essentially a tease of one final match between Punk and Cena.
As Sami Zayn came out to talk to CM Punk, the WWE fans hijacked the segment for a bit and chanted "We want Truth" in a tribute to the beloved R-Truth, who shockingly announced his WWE departure a few days ago.
Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE
Truth revealed that he'll be leaving the company—reportedly following the upcoming expiration of his contract. But it wasn't just this segment, as fans were heard chanting, "We want Truth" multiple times during the Triple Threat Qualifier match between Stephanie Vaquer, Ivy Nile, and Liv Morgan.
Even before the show got on the air and fans were fully in their seats, they chanted for R-Truth.
It just goes to show how impactful this departure has been to fans.