R-Truth has been released by WWE

It has been a surprising year for WWE, but it seems as though it's about to get even more shocking since R-Truth has revealed that he has been released from the company .
The former champion took to X/Twitter to share the news. Truth noted that he has been released and then thanked the WWE Universe for the memories, just a week after wrestling his childhood hero John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event.
It was later reported by several outlets that his contract will not be renewed when it expires later this year, which is what Truth is referring to.
Many believed that R-Truth was a lifer in WWE and would remain part of the company in any given role when needed. That being said, times have changed since TKO took over, and it seems that even a veteran like Truth isn't in the plans for the future of the promotion.
R-Truth has been part of some of WWE's most iconic moments over the past decade and it's hoped that he will be able to have a sendoff on-screen before his contract expires.
Truth could still have a link to the story with John Cena and could be part of Money in the Bank if he isn't already written off TV.