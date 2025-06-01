R-Truth has been released by WWE

It has been a surprising year for WWE, but it seems as though it's about to get even more shocking since R-Truth has revealed that he has been released from the company .

Ad

The former champion took to X/Twitter to share the news. Truth noted that he has been released and then thanked the WWE Universe for the memories, just a week after wrestling his childhood hero John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event.

It was later reported by several outlets that his contract will not be renewed when it expires later this year, which is what Truth is referring to.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

Many believed that R-Truth was a lifer in WWE and would remain part of the company in any given role when needed. That being said, times have changed since TKO took over, and it seems that even a veteran like Truth isn't in the plans for the future of the promotion.

R-Truth has been part of some of WWE's most iconic moments over the past decade and it's hoped that he will be able to have a sendoff on-screen before his contract expires.

Truth could still have a link to the story with John Cena and could be part of Money in the Bank if he isn't already written off TV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Mariee Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More