Every WWE participant confirmed for Women’s 2025 Money in the Bank Ladder Match

WWE Money in the Bank is just around the corner, and the excitement among fans is through the roof. The 2025 Women’s MITB Ladder Match is stacked with global talents and is undoubtedly one of the most unpredictable contests in recent memory.
Six massive names are set to collide in a brutal match for an opportunity to completely turn their careers around and potentially become a Women’s Champion at a time and place of their choosing. With massive possibilities set for the premium live event, fans are on the edge of their seats for the show.
Let’s check out the names who are set to enter the ladder match this year.
#6. Giulia
Giulia earned her spot on WWE SmackDown a couple of weeks ago during her debut match on the blue brand against Charlotte Flair and Zelina Vega, officially stepping into the Money in the Bank spotlight. The former NXT star was recently brought up to the main roster and has made headlines since then.
Considering her hard-hitting action, the star could steal the spotlight during her premium live event debut with a potential career-altering victory.
#5. Stephanie Vaquer
Stephanie Vaquer qualified on this week’s episode of RAW in a match, overcoming Ivy Nile and Liv Morgan. Holding both the WWE NXT Women’s and NXT Women’s North American Titles at once, Vaquer’s addition brings prestige and precision to this year’s ladder match.
Her high-risk attitude would thrive in the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, potentially adding some exciting action to the event. A possible victory in her premium live event debut could make her one of the top women on the roster right from the start.
#4. Roxanne Perez
The Prodigy punched her ticket to Money in the Bank on the May 19 episode of RAW during a brutal match against Natalya and Becky Lynch. The 23-year-old sensation continues to build momentum on the main roster following a record-setting run in NXT.
Roxanne Perez’s addition to the match makes it clear that WWE is planning to build their next top star in the women’s wrestling industry with some of the most popular names lately.
#3. Alexa Bliss
Alexa made a statement win on the May 16 episode of WWE SmackDown, defeating Michin and Chelsea Green to qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The five-time Women’s Champion instantly added star power and excitement to the Money in the Bank field, hyping up the fans for the action.
Bliss has accomplished everything in her career over the past decade, and a potential Money in the Bank victory would add a massive accolade to her list of achievements.
#2. Former WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley’s surprising shift from the Women’s Title picture could turn around once again. The star is set to enter the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, which could end up being a much bigger threat to the women’s division with a potential victory.
Her raw power, fearless aggression, and intense aura make her one of the most physical competitors in the match. Given the action expected in the ladder match, The Eradicator could prove to be the perfect addition.
#1. Naomi
Naomi earned a spot in the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match after a massive victory against Jade Cargill and Nia Jax. The star has been on top since her massive heel turn a couple of months ago and could end up stealing the spotlight at the premium live event.
A potential victory in the match could get Naomi into the Women’s title picture that has awaited her for a long time now. Only time will tell what happens when the massive names collide in the ladder match.