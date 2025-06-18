“Without her, Kendrick wouldn’t even be doing stadiums”- Netizens react as SZA reveals worry about fans attending 'Grand National Tour' only for K-Dot

SZA, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, recently revealed that she dealt with Imposter Syndrome while on the Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar. She said that she was worried that fans were only visiting the tour for Kendrick and not her.

In an interview with Interview Magazine, published on June 17, the rapper spoke about having "panic attacks" each time she had to go on the stage. She even said that sometimes she didn't show up to events due to this.

SZA is currently touring with her friend and colleague, Kendrick Lamar, on their Grand National Tour. It has been a major hit, with sold-out shows across cities and countries. However, she revealed she was afraid people were only coming to see Kendrick and they didn't care about her.

However, fans have reacted to the Kill Bill singer's statements, offering support online. One X user wrote:

"Why is sza downplaying the fact that without her, Kendrick wouldn’t even be doing stadiums, n no that’s not me hating cuz ima fan of Kendrick but cmon now…. Drake wasn’t lying when he said 'sza got you wiped down'"

"SZA not knowing her worth and talent is crazy. Since 2022 up until May 2024 she was more popular than him for 2 entire years lol," another wrote.

"She's half the fun of the concert. It genuinely wouldn't be as special if she wasn't there," another commented.

Some fans also admitted that while they are primarily Kendrick fans, they were pleased to see SZA on the stage as well. One user tweeted:

"My friends and I did go to the concert primarily to see Kendrick (he’s my fav rapper) but so happy I got to see Sza too! She’s a wonderful performer and she got a new fan in me"

"All of Kendrick fans are so happy she did. And of course all of her own fans. It wouldn’t be the same with just one of them," another commented.

"Not really a SZA fan but she did a good job at the concert. She’s really good," another wrote.

Solána Imani Rowe has won five Grammy awards and has been a nominee at the Golden Globe Awards and the Academy Awards.

SZA on breaking through the Impostor Syndrome while touring with Kendrick Lamar

66th GRAMMY Awards - Show (Image Source: Getty)

In the aforementioned interview, the singer explained how she used to deliberately miss events as she believed no one cared. However, she added that she has now started to push through these fears, and said:

"I used to not show up to something because it was like, 'I’m never going to win. No one cares that I’m here. Why would I go?' But now it’s just like, 'F**k it. I don’t have anything else to do, and I want to see where this door is going to lead.'"

"Same thing with the Kendrick tour. 'Everybody’s going to see Kendrick. I don’t even know if I have anything to show these people that’s exciting and new.' But I’m just like, 'F**k it. I want to walk through the door. I want to see what happens in the uncertainty.' That’s the true magic," she added.

The Grand National Tour has been an excellent hit across venues and breaking records as well. As per Hot New Hip Hop, the two artists garnered $9,124,989 from 47,354 sold seats on their opening night in Minneapolis on April 19. It's the highest sales for any hip-hop artist.

