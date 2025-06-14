DJ Akademiks thinks Drake needs to start claiming Houston after Kendrick Lamar's show in Toronto was a success

Kendrick Lamar recently performed in Drake's hometown of Toronto, nearly a year after the rap feud. Amid the success of Lamar's Toronto concerts, Drizzy loyalist DJ Akademiks gave his suggestion for the One Dance rapper to claim Houston.

In a clip of his recent livestream uploaded by a joebuddenclips/fanpage on June 14, 2025, Akademiks discusses his views with Wack 100 via call. During the livestream, DJ Ademiks told Wack that he never thought Canadians would let Lamar perform in Canada, let alone enable the event to be successful.

Expressing his discontent in the audience in Canada and suggesting another territory for Drizzy to claim, Akademiks said:

"Yo I think Drake got to start claiming Houston. Because, put it like this, we knew from Super Bowl, from Pop Out, from Grammys, that Kendrick was on a victory lap. Him doing a victory lap, it ain't nothing new to me okay, yes are we going to call it a W? Yes!"

Trending

Expand Tweet

DJ Akademiks continued:

"Here's my thing, I never thought the people that lived in the place that the ni**a who was getting dissed but he's dissing y'all too because it's just y'all not like us I didn't think they would vibe with it and that's when I realized I said "Yo Drake got to start claiming Houston. Because Toronto ni**as ain't like that, Toronto ain't like that, I'm sorry."

Akademiks also questioned if Drizzy would've been able to perform an equivalent of Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us in the latter's hometown of Los Angeles.

DJ Akademiks claims Drake reportedly sent threats to Kendrick Lamar's team during a rap feud last year

According to HotNewHipHop's report dated June 12, 2025, during one of his recent livestreams, DJ Akademiks spoke about claims he reportedly heard from Kendrick Lamar's team.

Adding to his claim, Akademiks said:

"You should've heard this n***a Drake. What he was saying to us before we whipped his a**. This is what he told me."

DJ Akademiks mentioned that he wasn't aware of Drizzy speaking to Lamar directly or that he spoke to anyone around Kendrick Lamar. Additionally, the YouTuber said that Lamar's associate Anthony Saleh confirmed that Drizzy "was sending voicenotes talking crazy, like he’s a mob boss."

"That's what he says. He says Drake is saying to him, 'I’m gonna done you,' talking crazy like, 'You n****s is washed. You guys think you can finish ME?!?'"Akademiks said

Expand Tweet

Additionally, DJ Akademiks attended Kendrick Lamar's Grand National Tour concert in Detroit on June 10, 2025. Describing the audience at Lamar's concert, the YouTuber said that the rapper filled up the venue, clarifying that the audience at Kendrick's concert was real and there were no bots.

Moreover, Akademiks claimed that Kendrick Lamar's manager, Dave Free, asked him an insulting question during their encounter. The YouTuber said that Dave asked if Drake paid him to attend Kendrick Lamar's concert.

"And I've had conversations with these men for a while. But the very idea that I was like a purchasable commodity was so disgusting." Akademiks added

In his livestream citing Dave Free's alleged question, Akademiks clarified that he's never taken a payment from Drake to promote him or side with him amid his beef with Lamar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More