“I shouldn't have gone at all”- Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh apologizes to Drake after being called out for attending Kendrick Lamar’s concert

Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh has apologized to Drake after attending Kendrick Lamar's concert in Toronto. Drizzy even called Singh a "goof" in his Instagram DM (Direct Message).

Kendrick Lamar performed at the Rogers Centre in Drake's hometown, Toronto, on June 12 and 13. It was part of his Grand National Tour, where he is touring with SZA. This was his first performance in Canada since the two rappers' feud.

Jagmeet Singh, who was the leader of the New Democratic Party from 2017 to 2025, was spotted at one of Kendrick's shows. Drake then shared a screenshot of his DM with the former politician on his Instagram story on June 15, where he wrote:

"You're a goof"

Jagmeet Singh responded with an Instagram story of his own later on Sunday, writing:

“I went for SZA, not Kendrick. I was born in this city. I love this city. But real talk, I get it. I shouldn’t have gone at all. OVO and Drake have lifted up this city and [Canada]. For me it’ll always be Drake over Kendrick.”

Notably, in the screenshot shared by the Passionfruit singer, Singh could also be seen thanking the rapper for following him back in 2019. However, it now appears that the latter has unfollowed him.

Kendrick Lamar performs in Drake's hometown for the first time since their feud

Kendrick Lamar at 2025 BET Awards - Show (Image Source: Getty)

The feud between the two artists garnered huge worldwide attention last year. Both rappers created diss tracks against each other, which were received well by the audience. Kendrick then dropped Not Like Us, which many believe won him the rap battle.

The song and the rapper also won multiple awards at the GRAMMYs earlier this year and he also performed it at the Super Bowl half-time show.

He performed it in Drizzy's hometown for the first time since their feud on June 12 at the Rogers Centre.

As per Complex, Kendrick received a two-minute standing ovation, with the crowd even asking him to sing it once more. However, he didn't fulfill their request.

He performed on June 13 as well and received a similar reaction.

SiR jokingly blames Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef for his show getting canceled

SiR, whose real name is Sir Darryl Andrew Farris, has blamed the beef between the two rappers for his show getting canceled in Toronto last year. He was set to perform in summer last year at the History concert venue.

However, it was allegedly canceled due to his association with Top Dawg Entertainment, with whom Kendrick Lamar also worked.

SiR finally perfomed at Rebel in Toronto on Wednesday, June 4. He told the crowd:

“I kinda got caught in the middle of a beef that I ain’t had sh*t to do with. I just want to say right now: I did not cancel my show last year, Drake did.

“No, no, no, but real talk, it was like some complications and … it was too close to home for a lot of people. So the venue in Toronto, which was ‘partially owned by Drake,’ canceled the show completely. Then when we tried to switch venues, the next venue was like, ‘Nah, we ain't f**king with it and I ain't taking no motherfu**king chance. You're gonna get your *ss beat in Toronto.’”

Schoolboy Q, who is also associated with Top Dawg Entertainment, claimed he faced a similar situation in Toronto last year.

