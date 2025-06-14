“Sounds so defeated, Kendrick took this boys soul”— Netizens react to Drake’s new feature on Smiley’s ‘2 Mazza’

Smiley's 2 Mazza, featuring Drake, was released on Friday, June 13, as part of his new album, Don't Box Me In. The 16-track album features Smiley's, aka Alexander Eli Morand, journey from 2021 until now and his loyalty towards his hometown. It is produced by Boi-1da, Fierce, and Harley Arsenault.

In the song 2 Mazza, the Canadian rapper seemingly asserts his dominance with phrases like

“I'm the 6 God.”

rapping “f— Hollywood and the Hamptons.”

Smiley also posted a video on Instagram with the rapper on June 13, writing:

“Shoutout my f***ing big bro for being such a GOAT.”

However, some fans online didn't enjoy the Hotline Bling singer's verse in the song. One X user wrote:

"He sounds so defeated, Kendrick took this boys soul."

"Kendrick had the whole Toronto crowd calling this dude a diddler, and this is what he came w," another user wrote.

"I honestly was so ready to call this trash before. I can now confirm after putting my bias away, it’s still trash," another user tweeted.

Some fans, however, enjoyed the collaboration.

"Drake’s flow on this one is crazy," one user tweeted.

"summer anthem just dropped," another wrote.

"This why Drake is the goat most versatile artist ever," another user wrote.

Notably, this was Drizzy's first collaborative work since February earlier this year, when he released $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with PartyNextDoor. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Kendrick Lamar performs Not Like Us in Drake's hometown

2025 BET Awards - Show (Image Source: Getty)

Kendrick Lamar performed in Toronto, Canada, for the first time since his feud with Drake. He performed two shows at the Rogers Centre on June 12 and 13 with SZA. The shows were part of the North America leg of his Grand National Tour.

Kendrick and SZA's setlist comprises seven acts, which feature both artists together and separately on the stage. Kendrick also performed Not Like Us, perhaps the most famous diss track he made against the Passionfruit singer. The song helped Kendrick win numerous awards at the GRAMMYs earlier this year, including the Song of the Year award.

Also Read: "Drake canceled his stream to watch this"— Internet reacts as Toronto crowd urges Kendrick Lamar for a 'Not Like Us' encore in former's hometown

Meanwhile, ahead of his performance, some Drake fans had planned an "OVO Takeover." They were planning to blast the rapper's songs outside the Rogers Centre at the same time as Kendrick's concert.

The movement spread online, and even the local media started covering it. However, the authorities canceled the "OVO Takeover" due to potential nuisance and chaos. The "OVO Takeover" organizers' statement read:

"But unfortunately, some people decided to report us, falsely claiming we were planning to 'start trouble' or cause chaos. Because of those reports, police were already on high alert and were quick to shut down anything that even looked like a crowd forming - including us."

They added that they only wanted to have some fun and meant no harm. They also announced giveaways and hoodies for fans who did end up going to the Rogers Centre.

Also Read: Did J. Cole escalate the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar by putting them in a text chat together? Viral post explored

