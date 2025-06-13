"Drake canceled his stream to watch this"— Internet reacts as Toronto crowd urges Kendrick Lamar for a 'Not Like Us' encore in former's hometown

Kendrick Lamar performed in Drake's hometown, Toronto, for the first time since their highly publicized feud on Thursday. The Compton rapper and SZA kicked off their Grand National Tour in April, with their latest stop at Toronto’s Rogers Centre being back-to-back shows on June 12 and 13.

Alongside songs from Kendrick's GNX album, the showstopper was the Grammy-winning Not Like Us — a pivotal track in his rap beef victory against Drake. As Kendrick finished performing the song, the crowd erupted in requests for him to play the track "one more time."

On the other hand, Kendrick's arch-nemesis, Drake, was scheduled to host a $300K giveaway on Kai Cenat's livestream Thursday. In May, they asked fans to submit a short video treatment inspired by Somebody Who Loves Me, Drake's collaboration track with PARTYNEXTDOOR. Kai and Drake would pick 20 winners to bring their concept to life.

However, just hours before its scheduled time at 8 pm EST, Kai Cenat took to his Instagram Stories to announce that the livestream was postponed and apologized to fans:

"We need more time with the treatments for somebody who loves me so we are pushing the stream back a few more days"

Netizens quickly turned to social media to react to the timing of Kendrick's Toronto concert and the postponement of Drake-Cenat's livestream.

"Drake canceled his stream to watch this", speculated one X user.

Kendrick Lamar's fans celebrated the rapper's performance while mocking Drake:

"Toronto sent a clear message to the boy. Kendrick won the battle", said an individual.

"Holy sh*t , Kendrick performing in front of 30k+ ppl while Drake performing in high school gymnasiums , ik who my goat is", wrote another.

Drake's fans, however, came to the rapper's defense and ridiculed Kendrick.

"so crazy to see how 1 song can carry someone's whole career n***a gon be per forming ts his whole career", wrote an X user.

"He's playing his only hit, and the crowd still is dead", claimed another.

"This man has been milking the beef for a year now Lmfaooo hes nothing without Drake", voiced one more.

Kendrick Lamar's Toronto concert sees increased ticket demand

Kendrick Lamar's two-day stop at Toronto's Rogers Centre drew massive ticket sales. Before Thursday's concert even began, ticketing platform StubHub reported:

"Ticket demand is spiking on StubHub — Toronto just became one of the top 5 best-selling cities on the tour based on total tickets sold"

Ticket prices ranged from $80 to $3,219 for the concerts at Rogers Centre. Kendrick Lamar is scheduled to continue the upcoming shows for the Grand National Tour with SZA in Pennsylvania and Washington, DC, next week. The tour will commence its European leg next month.

Billboard reported that the rapper has added more dates to the tour, including a December stop in Australia.

