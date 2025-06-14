Where is New Ho King located? Video of Kendrick Lamar fans singing and dancing to “Not Like Us” at the restaurant goes viral 

Kendrick Lamar was in Toronto for his ongoing Grand National Tour with SZA. The rapper had two shows in Toronto, dated June 12 and June 13, 2025. According to HotNewHipHop, Thursday was the first time that Kendrick performed in Toronto since his sensationalized beef with Canadian rapper Drake.

Since then, clips of fans there singing the controversial diss track Not Like Us, had flooded social media platforms. In a viral clip, fans were seen at a New Ho King restaurant singing Not Like Us. For context, this was the same restaurant that Lamar referred to in Euphoria. The Chinese restaurant is located in 410 Spadina Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

It apparently had witnessed raise in business since their name was dropped in the diss track by the Compton rapper. According to the reports by the outlet, New Ho King also launched something called a "Kendrick Lamar Special." This basically was a combination of all the dishes mentioned in the diss track by Lamar.

The video had been shared by XXL Magazine on X on June 13. As many as over 380K people had viewed the post, and more than 3.9K netizens had dropped their likes on it.

Fans demanded an encore of Not Like Us during Kendrick Lamar's first show in Canada on June 12

The popularity of Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us has been rising since it was released last year. The track had become one of the most popular diss tracks dropped during Lamar's beef with Drake. As aforementioned, fans had been grooving to this track in Canada since Lamar performed his first show there since the beef.

A video went viral from Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s June 12 concert, showing fans chanting for an encore of a track. According to HotNewHipHop, clips of fans singing the lyrics spread across social media.

After the show ended, fans kept shouting “one more time,” as seen in a video shared by NFR Podcast on X. Kendrick and SZA performed again in Toronto on June 13, 2025. Another video showed fans at the New Ho King restaurant still dancing to Kendrick's music after the concert.

Meanwhile, Drake was set to be on a live stream with Kai Cenat on Friday. However, the same was postponed, reportedly ensuring that all focus was on Lamar.

The next few places that Lamar and SZA are going to cover include countries like Germany, Scotland, England, Portugal, Spain, Poland, Sweden, France, and Australia, to name a few. The dates in Australia were only recently added to the list.

The concert tour started on April 19, with the first show held in Minneapolis. Kendrick Lamar's Grand National Tour is set to conclude on December 10 with the final show in Sydney, Australia. As of now, fans have shown massive excitement for the shows.

