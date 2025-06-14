"They scared of the 6ix" — Internet reacts to Top5 pulling up to Kendrick Lamar’s hotel in Toronto and discovering the whole place was on lockdown

A video of Top5, an affiliate of Drake, pulling up to the Toronto hotel where Kendrick Lamar was rumored to be staying to confront him recently went viral on social media. For context, Lamar and SZA recently brought their "Grand National Tour" to Toronto for two shows on June 12 and 13. This marked Lamar's first show in Canada following his rap battle with Drake, who is from Toronto.

On June 13, the X page @mymixtapez posted a video of Top5 approaching the Nobu Hotel, where Lamar was allegedly staying during his visit. In the video, the Drake affiliate is seen attempting to open the hotel's front door, which appears to be locked.

Top5 can be heard saying that the entire hotel seemed to be on lockdown due to Kendrick Lamar's visit. It is unclear whether the Compton rapper was actually at the hotel when the video was taken.

The video of Top5 at the Nobu Hotel, seemingly attempting to confront Kendrick Lamar, drew mixed reactions from users on X. One user claimed the clip was proof that Kendrick Lamar and his team were "scared of the 6ix," a colloquial nickname for Toronto.

"Lol Drizzy said They scared of the 6ix."

Several netizens expressed disbelief that Top5 would confront Lamar over a diss track, mocking him for the incident.

"N***as ready to kill over a diss track (skull emoji)," one person tweeted.

"This can’t be who they got reppin Toronto LMFAO," another person added.

"And what was he going to do? Record himself talking shit and then post it?" someone else questioned.

"Grown man looking for another grown man but he’s not broke? I don’t understand," another user wrote.

Others pointed out that it was normal for the hotel to be secured if it was hosting a high-profile celebrity like Kendrick Lamar.

"Bro lightly checked 1 door, said everything is locked and bounced. That should be enough to get paid from drake lolol," one person posted.

"But doesn’t drake have police at each end of his block … yea they both are high profile celebrities you don’t have access to Kendrick just like Kendrick people don’t have access to Drake. Grown ass goofy men was about to do what exactly, fan out," another person added.

"It was not locked down for safety reasons. That's how that hotel is," someone else commented.

"It's been a whole year since that diss. give it up, take that L," another user said.

If Kendrick Lamar was indeed staying at the Nobu Hotel, it would contradict DJ Akademiks' claim that the rapper left Toronto after the June 12 show and flew to New York that night for safety reasons.

Top5 threatened Kendrick Lamar after his beef with Drake

This is not the first time Top5 has shown animosity toward Kendrick Lamar in the aftermath of his sensationalized rap beef with Drake. In September 2024, Top5—whose real name is Hassan Ali—appeared on a livestream with Adin Ross and DJ Akademiks, where he reportedly threatened Lamar and Metro Boomin, who was also involved in the feud against Drake.

“I’m looking for Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar. I’m doing my homework right now, I’m doing my task on them. Nothing incriminating, I’m just looking for them. I want Metro Boomin one on one. I don’t want no weapons, nothing. I’d knock him the f**k out. Kendrick Lamar, you passed the border. Chubbs called me,” Top5 said.

Top5 also vowed to "quit rapping" if Lamar visited the Toronto restaurant New Ho King without police protection or an escort. For context, Lamar name-dropped the restaurant in his Drake diss track Euphoria, rapping:

"I be at New Ho King eatin’ fried rice with a dip sauce and a blammy, crodie.”

In the same livestream, Top5 added that he and Drake were going to get together and "do homework" on every person who appeared in the music video for Not Like Us. Released in May 2024, Not Like Us served as Lamar's final diss track in the feud and went on to win multiple awards. It also became a focal point in Drake's defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group.

In October 2024, Top5 implied he would shoot at Kendrick Lamar during an interview on Late Night With Liyah Mai. According to HipHop DX, Ali alluded to orchestrating a drive-by shooting if Lamar visited Toronto, saying:

“Tell him come to Toronto. Swiss cheese... I’ll get the low, put on my Nike tech black, tell YG get us a driver, put the window down and get some fresh air."

In September 2024, Top5 was acquitted in his murder trial, where he was tried for the murder of Hashim Omar Hashi in 2021. According to HipHop DX, he reportedly gave a shoutout to Drake in a social media post following his release. However, he later edited the caption to remove Drake's name.

In other news, Kendrick Lamar received a two-minute applause after performing Not Like Us during his first show in Toronto at the Rogers Centre on June 12. Several videos from the concert show fans asking for an encore after the performance, repeatedly yelling, "One more time!"

